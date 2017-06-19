Airtel, the market leader in the Indian telecom sector, has been under immense pressure to provide data-heavy plans since Reliance Jio entered the industry last year. To curtail the outflow of users to Jio and its free services, Airtel has since launched a number of prepaid recharge packs and postpaid plans. Nowadays, you find newer and newer tariff plans being offered that promise more data and unlimited talktime at a lower price. In such cases, customers can often be in a situation where they need to know just how much data is left in their existing plan and when that plan expires so that they may move on to something better.

In our previous story, we've mentioned the different ways through which Reliance Jio users can find out their balance and validity. We now take a look at how you can find out your balance if you are an Airtel user.

How to check Airtel plan, validity, balance

The first, and perhaps the most useful way to check your prepaid balance on Airtel is through the MyAirtel app:

Download and open the MyAirtel app and login via your Airtel number and OTP. On opening the app, you'll find your prepaid balance displayed under the MyAirtel category. Tapping on your account will bring up options like account balance, data balance, recharge history and exclusive offers. Through the app, you'll be able to see the various quick recharges or a detailed list of existing plans on offer which will include the validity period.

To check your Reliance Jio plan validity and balance using on the Web, here's what you need to do:

Head over to https://www.airtel.in/s/selfcare/ and login using your mobile number or service ID. For those who do not know their mobile numbers or service ID can dial *121# on their phone. Once you login, first time Web users will have to setup their profile by adding information like email ID. On opening the dashboard, you'll find all your Airtel accounts linked to your email ID. Your prepaid balance and validity will be displayed under the Account Overview section. You can further recharge your prepaid number by choosing any one of the offers under the 'browse packs' section.

In addition to these, you can also use the traditional *121#, which will display a number of options like my number, my offers, data offers, talktime offers and more. Choosing the my number option via the USSD method will bring up your balance and validity. You can also call 121 and find out your balance and validity by following the instructions. Or otherwise, you can always just wait for the balance pop-up screen after you make a call.