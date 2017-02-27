Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 (seen below) and the Samsung Galaxy Book (seen above), the two latest tablet hybrids from Samsung, were unveiled at Samsung's MWC 2017 event. Both come with the S Pen stylus in the box, and while both support Pogo Keyboard Covers, only the Galaxy Book comes with it in the box - making it a 2-in-1 tablet hybrid. The Galaxy Tab S3 runs Android 7.0 Nougat, while the Galaxy Book runs Windows 10.

For now, price and availability details have not been shared by the company. Starting with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 - the new Samsung tablet sports a 9.7-inch QXGA (2048x1536 pixels) Super AMOLED display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC (2 cores at 2.15GHz and 2 cores at 1.6GHz) coupled with 4GB of RAM.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with flash and 4K video recording, and a 5-megapixel front camera. It comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

The tablet will be available in Wi-Fi only and LTE models, while other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, and USB 3.1 Type-C port. The Galaxy Tab S3 measures in at 237.3x169x6mm and weighs 429 grams on the Wi-Fi only version, and 434 grams for the LTE variant. Sensors on board include accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, geometric sensor, and RGB sensor.

Coming to the Samsung Galaxy Book - the 2-in-1 hybrid is the first Windows device with support for the S Pen stylus. The company has launched the hybrid in two screen sizes - 10.6-inch and 12-inch. Both feature some differences in specifications. The 10.6-inch display uses TFT technology and sports a full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) resolution, while the 12-inch display uses Super AMOLED technology and boasts of a full-HD (2160x1440 pixels) resolution.

The 10.6-inch Samsung Galaxy Book comes with a dual-core 7th generation Intel Core m3 clocked at 2.6GHz, while the 12-inch Samsung Galaxy Book features a dual-core 7th generation Intel Core i5 processor clocked at 3.1GHz. While the 10.6-inch variant comes with 4GB of RAM in both 64GB and 128GB inbuilt storage models, the 12-inch variant comes with 4GB of RAM in the 128GB storage model, and 8GB of RAM in the 256GB storage model.

The 10.6-inch Galaxy Book model comes with only a 5-megapixel fixed focus webcam, while the 12-inch model comes with a 13-megapixel autofocus rear camera and a 5-megapixel webcam. Both sort USB 3.1 Type-C ports, though the 12-inch model has two instead of one. The smaller model weighs 640 grams for the Wi-Fi only variant, and 650 grams for the LTE variant, while the larger model weighs in at 754 grams for both the Wi-Fi and LTE models. The smaller model has a 30.4WHr battery, while the larger model has a 39.04WHr battery. Dimensions are 261.2x179.1x8.9mm and 291.3x199.8x7.4mm respectively.

Getting to the common specifications - both the Samsung Galaxy Book models support expandable storage via microSD card (up to 256GB), and connectivity options beyond LTE include Wi-Fi 802.11ac with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth v4.1, and GPS. Sensors on board include accelerometer and an ambient light sensor.

Speaking about the launch, DJ Koh, President of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, said, "At Samsung, we are committed to expanding the boundaries of the mobile and computing experience by providing best-in-class products that satisfy mobile users' diverse needs and demands. Our new tablet portfolio is built with premium technology that delivers a productive and versatile experience to consumers, designed for users at home, work or on the go."