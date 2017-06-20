Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 was launched in India on Tuesday at an event in Bengaluru. The productivity-focused tablet was first unveiled at MWC 2017 in Wi-Fi and LTE variants. It will be made available in India via offline retail stores and the Samsung India site from Tuesday itself.

The highlight of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is the inclusion of the S Pen stylus (featuring a 0.7mm tip and 4,096 pressure levels), as well as an all-new glass design. The tablet also offers HDR video playback capabilities, and a quad-speaker system that has been tuned by AKG.

Other Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 features being touted by the company include the Galaxy Game Launcher (with Power Saver, Mute Games, and Ongoing Calls modes). The tablet also supports a Keyboard Cover that's sold separately. Finally, the company is touting the up to 12-hour battery life, powered by the 6000mAh battery onboard.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 price in India and launch offers

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 price in India is Rs. 47,990 for the LTE variant. The company has not brought the Wi-Fi only variant to the country. The tablet will be available in Black and Silver colour variants. The Book Cover has been priced at Rs. 2,999, while the Keyboard Cover has been priced at Rs. 8,499. The S Pen is bundled in box.

As for launch offers, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 gets a double data offer for Reliance Jio users, providing 28GB + 28GB per month at Rs. 309 - this offer is valid till December 31. The company is also offering a one-time screen replacement at Rs. 990 for tablets bought before July 31, for 12 months from purchase.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 specifications include a 9.7-inch QXGA (2048x1536) Super AMOLED display; a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 (2.15GHz + 1.6GHz), 4GB of RAM; a 13-megapixel rear camera with autofocus, an f/1.9 aperture, and LED flash; a 5-megapixel front camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and 32GB of storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Moving along, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v4.2, USB Type-C (3.1) port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. As we mentioned, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 battery is rated at 6000mAh. It measures 237.3x169x6mm, and weighs 429 grams for the Wi-Fi only variant, and 434 grams for the LTE variant. The latter variant supports Nano-SIM cards. It bears a fingerprint sensor on the Home Button. The tablet runs Android 7.0 Nougat.

Disclosure: Samsung sponsored Gadgets 360's flight to Bengaluru for the launch event.