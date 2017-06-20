Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 India Launch Expected Today

  hindi
20 June 2017
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 India Launch Expected Today

Highlights

  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 was originally unveiled at MWC 2017
  • The tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 820 SoC
  • Samsung is set to reveal India launch details at an event in Bengaluru

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is anticipated to be launched in India on Tuesday. Samsung is holding an event in Bengaluru on Tuesday, where it is expected to detail the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 price and availability.

The invite to the Samsung event features the tagline 'Work, Play, My Way', with a slight outline of a device shown in the image showing the Home Button as well. To recall, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 was first launched at MWC 2017 in February this year.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 comes with the S Pen stylus in the box, and support for Pogo Keyboard Covers. The Galaxy Tab S3 runs on Android 7.0 Nougat, and the tablet sports a 9.7-inch QXGA (2048x1536 pixels) Super AMOLED display, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 SoC (2 cores at 2.15GHz and 2 cores at 1.6GHz) coupled with 4GB of RAM. As for the camera, the tablet sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with flash and 4K video recording, and a 5-megapixel front camera. It comes with 32GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

At MWC, the tablet was launched in Wi-Fi only and LTE models, while other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11ac with 2x2 MIMO, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS, and USB 3.1 Type-C port. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 measures in at 237.3x169x6mm and weighs 429 grams on the Wi-Fi only version, and 434 grams for the LTE variant. Sensors on board include accelerometer, fingerprint sensor, gyroscope, geometric sensor, and RGB sensor.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 (LTE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 (LTE)

Display

9.70-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

2048x1536 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

6000mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 (Wi-Fi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 (Wi-Fi)

Display

9.70-inch

Processor

1.6GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

2048x1536 pixels

RAM

4GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

13-megapixel

Battery Capacity

6000mAh

Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

