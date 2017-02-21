Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Images Leak Ahead of MWC 2017; Samsung Galaxy Book Spotted

 
21 February 2017
Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Images Leak Ahead of MWC 2017; Samsung Galaxy Book Spotted

Photo Credit: Blog of Mobile

Highlights

  • Galaxy Tab S3 expected to launch at the company's Sunday launch
  • The launch event will be held at the side-lines of MWC 2017
  • Galaxy Tab S3 is the successor to the Galaxy Tab S2

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S3 tablet which is rumoured to launch on Sunday has been leaked in live images. The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 reportedly passed federal certification in Taiwan recently, and a publication obtained images of the unannounced tablet. Separately, details of a Windows-based device called the Samsung Galaxy Book have made their way to the Internet.

According to the leaked live images, the Galaxy Tab S3 will feature glass and metal build. The live images indicate that the Galaxy Tab S3 may look very similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S2. Further, the South Korean giant is rumoured to launch only the Wi-Fi variant of the tablet in Taiwan, as per the certification listing. The certification site shows Galaxy Tab S3 may come with model number SM-T820.

The Galaxy Tab S3 has been leaked in the past and it is widely expected to be priced around $580 (roughly Rs. 39,000) and support S Pen with stylus-based functionalities. The Galaxy Tab S3 is rumoured to come in just 9.7-inch model. To recall, Samsung launched two Galaxy Tab S2 tablets featuring 8-inch and 9.7-inch displays in 2015. Other rumoured details of the Galaxy Tab S3 include 32GB inbuilt storage and come with 4G with support for Cat. 6 LTE download speeds. The tablet is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 processor and come with 4GB of RAM. The tablet is likely to sport a screen resolution of 2048x1536 pixels. It is expected to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera and come with a 5-megapixel front camera.

According to Samsung's official invite, the launch event on Sunday is scheduled to begin at 7pm CET (11:30pm IST) and will be live streamed at www.samsung.com/galaxy.

Additionally, Samsung is rumoured to be working on a Windows 10-based device called the Samsung Galaxy Book. A new app has surfaced in the Windows Store that indicates the existence of the new Samsung device. MSPoweruser spotted the app first and adds that the alleged Galaxy Book is said to come with stylus support alongside AMOLED screen. The app description reads,

"Install 'Book Settings' which includes Battery Life Extender, Screen mode, Pattern Log-in, User manual, and other Samsung features. Book Settings is an application for Galaxy Book. It may not function normally on other devices." MSPoweruser further adds that the South Korean company indeed has a trademark for the name Samsung Galaxy Book.

Ketan Pratap

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 Images Leak Ahead of MWC 2017; Samsung Galaxy Book Spotted
 
 

