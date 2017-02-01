Samsung has finally confirmed its presence at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona later this month. The South Korean company had previously hinted that it may give MWC event a miss entirely. The company has shared a teaser image that seemingly confirms the launch of a tablet at the event.

According to the official Samsung invite, the event will be held on February 26 just ahead of the MWC 2017 trade show that kicks off a day later. The launch event on February 26 is scheduled to begin at 7pm CET (11:30pm IST) and will be live streamed at www.samsung.com/galaxy. The teaser image shared by Samsung shows a physical home button just below the display and appears similar to the Galaxy Tab S2 which was unveiled in 2015.

Within hours of Samsung sharing a teaser image for the launch of a tablet, the Galaxy Tab S3, widely rumoured to be the successor to the Galaxy Tab S2, has been leaked.

According to leaked details, the tablet will feature a 9.7-inch display and will sport a screen resolution of 2048x1536 pixels. Under the hood, the tablet is said to pack a Snapdragon 820 SoC and come with 4GB of RAM. Further, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is rumoured to run Android Nougat out-of-the-box. One of the highlights of the tablet is said to be its 5.6mm thickness. It is likely to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera and come in both Wi-Fi and LTE models. For pricing, the report says Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will launch at around $600 (roughly Rs. 41,000) in South Korea and will go on sale in March.

To recall, Samsung launched two Galaxy Tab S2 tablets featuring 8-inch and 9.7-inch displays in 2015. Both versions of the Galaxy Tab S2 were marketed as the "thinnest and lightest" tablet of their size. Both the Galaxy Tab S2 8 and Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 tablets measured just 5.6mm thin, which was the highlight of the tablets.