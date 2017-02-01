Cloud Kitchens Take the Risk Out of Trying New Places - and the Reward
Samsung has finally confirmed its presence at the MWC 2017 in Barcelona later this month. The South Korean company had previously hinted that it may give MWC event a miss entirely. The company has shared a teaser image that seemingly confirms the launch of a tablet at the event.
According to the official Samsung invite, the event will be held on February 26 just ahead of the MWC 2017 trade show that kicks off a day later. The launch event on February 26 is scheduled to begin at 7pm CET (11:30pm IST) and will be live streamed at www.samsung.com/galaxy. The teaser image shared by Samsung shows a physical home button just below the display and appears similar to the Galaxy Tab S2 which was unveiled in 2015.
Within hours of Samsung sharing a teaser image for the launch of a tablet, the Galaxy Tab S3, widely rumoured to be the successor to the Galaxy Tab S2, has been leaked.
According to leaked details, the tablet will feature a 9.7-inch display and will sport a screen resolution of 2048x1536 pixels. Under the hood, the tablet is said to pack a Snapdragon 820 SoC and come with 4GB of RAM. Further, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is rumoured to run Android Nougat out-of-the-box. One of the highlights of the tablet is said to be its 5.6mm thickness. It is likely to sport a 12-megapixel rear camera and come in both Wi-Fi and LTE models. For pricing, the report says Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will launch at around $600 (roughly Rs. 41,000) in South Korea and will go on sale in March.
To recall, Samsung launched two Galaxy Tab S2 tablets featuring 8-inch and 9.7-inch displays in 2015. Both versions of the Galaxy Tab S2 were marketed as the "thinnest and lightest" tablet of their size. Both the Galaxy Tab S2 8 and Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 tablets measured just 5.6mm thin, which was the highlight of the tablets.
Advertisement
Advertisement