Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) With 8-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5000mAh Battery Launched

 
08 September 2017
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) With 8-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5000mAh Battery Launched

Highlights

  • The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) costs VND 6,490,000
  • It features a 5000mAh battery
  • It sports an 8-megapixel rear camera, 5-megapixel front

Samsung has quietly launched a brand new tablet in the Tab A series in Vietnam. The Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) is notably the first refreshed 8-inch tablet in the series since the 2015 model. There are some minor upgrades in the latest model compared to the previous, especially in battery capacity and camera configurations. The new Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) has been priced at VND 6,490,000 (roughly Rs. 18,200) for the 4G LTE is already on sale.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) sports an 8-inch WXGA (1280 x 800 pixels) display and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It runs on Android 7.1 Nougat, and supports a single Nano-SIM card. There's no mention of voice calling support.

Compared to the 2015 model, the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) gets a bump in the camera department, which now features an 8-megapixel primary camera with f/1.9 aperture and flash, and a 5-megapixel front. To recall, the original model came with a 5-megapixel rear camera without flash and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options for the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 3.5mm jack, and GPS + GLONASS / Beidou. The tablet measures 212.1x124.1x8.9mm and weighs 364grams which is slightly thicker and heavier than the 2015 model, likely due to a bigger 5000mAh battery this time around.

As of now there's no word yet on when the Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) will hit the Indian market.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017)

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017)

Display

8.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

800x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.1

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

5000mAh
Tags: Samsung, Gaaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017), Galaxy Tab A, Tablet, Android
Sanket Vijayasarathy

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.0 (2017) With 8-Megapixel Rear Camera, 5000mAh Battery Launched
 
 

