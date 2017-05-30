Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Qualcomm Unveils Mesh Networking Platform at Computex 2017

 
30 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Qualcomm Unveils Mesh Networking Platform at Computex 2017

Highlights

  • Qualcomm introduced its Mesh Networking Platform at Computex 2017
  • It is designed to connect smart home devices
  • It also features voice controlled actions on compatible devices

Chip manufacturer Qualcomm has announced "Mesh Networking Platform" that allows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and broadband carriers to deliver next-generation "connected" home experiences.

Devices based on the Qualcomm Mesh Networking Platform will be designed to deliver robust and consistent connectivity to smart home devices, as well as feature voice control capabilities, centralised management and security, and a range of mesh system features essential for carrier-grade networks.

"With our new Qualcomm 'Mesh Networking Platform', we are building upon that foundation to accelerate the next generation of mesh systems to further enhance connected services at home," said Gopi Sirineni, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

A mesh network is a network topology in which each node relays data for the network. All mesh nodes cooperate in the distribution of data in the network. It can be applied to both wired and wireless networks.

The Qualcomm Mesh Networking Platform platform is based on the IPQ40x8/9 network SoC (system-on-chip), said to be used in most mesh networking products. The Mesh Networking Platform includes Wi-Fi Self-Organizing (SON) feature suite, carrier grade features, integrated voice capabilities, Qualcomm IoT Connectivity feature suite, backhaul flexibility, and a reference design for manufacturers.

"New capabilities like voice assistance and IoT radio integration will not only transform consumer experiences at home but, along with carrier-grade feature enhancements, make it easier for our customers to adopt and deploy mesh systems aligned to how people want their networks to perform," added Sirineni.

 

Written with inputs from IANS

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Qualcomm Mesh Networking Platform, Qualcomm, Computex 2017, PC, Laptops, Tablets
Moto Z2 Play Leaked in Images Showing Moto Mods, Camera Bump, and More
Yu Yureka Plus
Qualcomm Unveils Mesh Networking Platform at Computex 2017
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yu Yureka Plus
TRENDING
  1. CBSE Class 10 Result 2017 to Be Declared Soon: How to Check Online
  2. OnePlus 5 Will Launch on June 15, Leaked Internal Mail Tips
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today
  4. Flipkart Summer Shopping Days Sale: iPhone 7 Discounts and Other Deals
  5. OnePlus 5 Camera Sample Teased in Lead Up to Launch
  6. Xiaomi Mi Router 3C Review
  7. Moto Z2 Play Leaked in Images Showing Moto Mods, Camera Bump, and More
  8. Nokia 9 Tipped to Sport 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 835 SoC
  9. Now Get Rs. 1,500 Cashback on the Purchase of the OnePlus 3T
  10. Nvidia's Max-Q Design Promises Gaming Laptops as Thin as MacBook Air
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.