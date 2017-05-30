Qualcomm Unveils Mesh Networking Platform at Computex 2017

Chip manufacturer Qualcomm has announced "Mesh Networking Platform" that allows original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and broadband carriers to deliver next-generation "connected" home experiences.

Devices based on the Qualcomm Mesh Networking Platform will be designed to deliver robust and consistent connectivity to smart home devices, as well as feature voice control capabilities, centralised management and security, and a range of mesh system features essential for carrier-grade networks.

"With our new Qualcomm 'Mesh Networking Platform', we are building upon that foundation to accelerate the next generation of mesh systems to further enhance connected services at home," said Gopi Sirineni, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

A mesh network is a network topology in which each node relays data for the network. All mesh nodes cooperate in the distribution of data in the network. It can be applied to both wired and wireless networks.

The Qualcomm Mesh Networking Platform platform is based on the IPQ40x8/9 network SoC (system-on-chip), said to be used in most mesh networking products. The Mesh Networking Platform includes Wi-Fi Self-Organizing (SON) feature suite, carrier grade features, integrated voice capabilities, Qualcomm IoT Connectivity feature suite, backhaul flexibility, and a reference design for manufacturers.

"New capabilities like voice assistance and IoT radio integration will not only transform consumer experiences at home but, along with carrier-grade feature enhancements, make it easier for our customers to adopt and deploy mesh systems aligned to how people want their networks to perform," added Sirineni.

Written with inputs from IANS