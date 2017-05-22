Microsoft is merely hours away from its Shanghai event on Tuesday where the company has promised it "will show the world what's next." The Tuesday event is widely expected to see the launch of a new Surface device, thought to be the Surface Pro. Panos Panay, Corporate Vice-President of Devices at Microsoft, took to Instagram to share an image teasing what's could be new Surface Laptop-like Alcantara fabric covered keyboards for the Surface Pro in four colours.

Panay wrote in an Instagram post, "Working session. 30 hours to go. #MicrosoftEvent #Surface #Shanghai." The Redmond giant is widely expected to reveal the successor of the Surface Pro 4 tablet. Panay's post arguably tips the announcement of the rumoured Surface Pro device, and The Verge is taking the image to to tip the launch of new Type Covers for the Surface Pro.

The launch became even imminent after prolific tipster Evan Blass last week shared some press renders of the new Surface Pro suggesting that the device will may be unveiled on Tuesday.

The new Microsoft Surface Pro is also likely to come in a range of optional accessories including the stylus (pen) and keyboard which will be available in a choice of colours. It is also being said that the new Microsoft Surface Pro isn't a huge upgrade, and primarily will come with internal specification updates.

The company confirmed that it will host an event in Shanghai earlier this month after which rumours were rife about Microsoft launching a Surface Pro 5 at the event.

Panay, however, later contradicted that there was no "such thing as a [Surface] Pro 5" which hinted that the company might reveal some other Surface hardware at the event.

Based on earlier leaks, the new Surface is said to miss out on a USB Type-C port.