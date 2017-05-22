Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft Surface Pro Type Covers Spotted Ahead of Tuesday's Launch

 
22 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Microsoft Surface Pro Type Covers Spotted Ahead of Tuesday's Launch

Photo Credit: Panos Panay/ Microsoft

Highlights

  • The teaser image was shared by Microsoft's Panos Panay
  • The image showed keyboard accessory in a range of four colours
  • Microsoft's Shanghai event is on Tuesday

Microsoft is merely hours away from its Shanghai event on Tuesday where the company has promised it "will show the world what's next." The Tuesday event is widely expected to see the launch of a new Surface device, thought to be the Surface Pro. Panos Panay, Corporate Vice-President of Devices at Microsoft, took to Instagram to share an image teasing what's could be new Surface Laptop-like Alcantara fabric covered keyboards for the Surface Pro in four colours.

Panay wrote in an Instagram post, "Working session. 30 hours to go. #MicrosoftEvent #Surface #Shanghai." The Redmond giant is widely expected to reveal the successor of the Surface Pro 4 tablet. Panay's post arguably tips the announcement of the rumoured Surface Pro device, and The Verge is taking the image to to tip the launch of new Type Covers for the Surface Pro.

The launch became even imminent after prolific tipster Evan Blass last week shared some press renders of the new Surface Pro suggesting that the device will may be unveiled on Tuesday.

The new Microsoft Surface Pro is also likely to come in a range of optional accessories including the stylus (pen) and keyboard which will be available in a choice of colours. It is also being said that the new Microsoft Surface Pro isn't a huge upgrade, and primarily will come with internal specification updates.

The company confirmed that it will host an event in Shanghai earlier this month after which rumours were rife about Microsoft launching a Surface Pro 5 at the event.

Panay, however, later contradicted that there was no "such thing as a [Surface] Pro 5" which hinted that the company might reveal some other Surface hardware at the event.

Based on earlier leaks, the new Surface is said to miss out on a USB Type-C port.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Microsoft, Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Pro 4, Tablets
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Windows 10 S Won't Support Fedora, SUSE Linux, and Ubuntu
Researchers Declare New Breakthroughs in Quantum Computing Research
Lenovo K6 Note
Microsoft Surface Pro Type Covers Spotted Ahead of Tuesday's Launch
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Note
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Launch Offers in India Detailed Ahead of Tuesday Sale
  2. iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus Designs Tipped in Leaked Images
  3. OnePlus 5 Dual Camera Setup Leaked in Images; Orientation Still a Mystery
  4. New Ransomware More Dangerous Than WannaCry Found, Researchers Say
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 4 Review: The Best Smartphone Under Rs. 10,000?
  6. Moto Z2 Play Packs 3000mAh Non-Removable Battery, Confirms Lenovo
  7. Google Assistant for iPhone Review
  8. Nokia 3310 and Xiaomi Redmi 4 India Launch, Google IO, and More This Week
  9. SpaceX to Deliver Crew Supplies, Research Material to ISS on June 1
  10. Nokia 9 Live Images Leak, Snapdragon 835 SoC Rumoured
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.