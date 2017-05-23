Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft Surface Pro With 13.5 Hours of Battery Life, Alcantara Keyboard Launched

 
23 May 2017
Microsoft Surface Pro With 13.5 Hours of Battery Life, Alcantara Keyboard Launched

Highlights

  • New Surface Pro announced at a starting price of $799
  • Available starting June 15
  • New Surface Pro up for pre-orders in 25 countries

Microsoft at its much-anticipated "Microsoft Event" in Shanghai launched the all-new Surface Pro 2-in-1. The Redmond giant touts that the new Surface Pro is the company's "most versatile laptop."

The new Microsoft Surface Pro will be up for pre-order from Tuesday at a starting price of $799 (roughly Rs. 52,000). Microsoft will be selling the Surface Pro Type Cover with Alcantara fabric separately at $159 (roughly Rs. 10,500) while the regular black Type Covers have been priced at $129 (roughly Rs. 8,500). The next-generation Surface Pen will be sold separately at $99 (roughly Rs. 6,500). The Microsoft Surface Pro will start shipping from June 15, and Microsoft says that it will be available in 25 countries.

The new Microsoft Surface Pro features a 12.3-inch PixelSense display and supports up to 165-degree hinge. The company at the launch claimed that the Surface Pro hinge will not break even if bent too far. With up to 165-degree hinge, the Surface Pro supports near flat design.

microsoft surface pro screen microsoft

The all-new Surface Pro will come in optional 4G LTE connectivity support. The LTE enabled model of the Surface Pro will be priced slightly higher than regular model. It will support Micro-SIM or eSIM. The company hasn't announced the price of the LTE models as of now.

The new Surface Pro will also come with Alcantara keyboard which will be available in a choice of colours. It runs on Windows 10 Pro and also includes Office 30-day trial.

The company also introduced the next-generation Surface Pen which will be available alongside the new Surface Pro. The upgraded Surface Pen features 4096 levels of pressure and supports tilt sensitivity as well as 21 milliseconds latency. At the launch, the Panos Panay, Corporate VP of Devices at Microsoft, claimed that the new Surface Pro packs about 800 new custom parts. It sports an 8-megapixel rear-facing autofocus camera as well as 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

The new Surface Pro is powered by Intel's seventh-generation Kaby Lake processor with fan less design. The device will also support Surface Dial, much like the Surface Studio.

Microsoft Surface Pro

Microsoft Surface Pro

Display

12.30-inch

Front Camera

5-megapixel

Resolution

1824x2736 pixels

RAM

8GB

OS

Windows 10

Storage

128GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Microsoft, Microsoft Event, Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Pro, Surface Pro Specifications, Microsoft Surface Pro Price
Ketan Pratap

