19 May 2017
Photo Credit: Evan Blass

  • Microsoft to hold an event on Tuesday in Shanghai
  • Microsoft has promised that it "will show the world what's next"
  • New Surface Pro leaked in press renders

There has been enough buzz ahead of Microsoft's Shanghai event on Tuesday where the company is widely expected to reveal the successor of the Surface Pro 4. Now, prolific tipster Evan Blass has posted some renders of the new Surface Pro suggesting that the device may be unveiled on Tuesday.

Sharing purported press renders of the Surface Pro, Blass in a Venture Beat report said that Windows 10-powered tablet isn't a redesigned version of its predecessor. Blass also adds that the company isn't likely to launch a successor to the Surface Book at the upcoming Shanghai event.

Venture Beat further adds that the Microsoft Surface Pro will come in a range of optional accessories including the stylus (pen) and keyboard which will be available in a choice of four colours. Blass also points out that the new Microsoft Surface Pro isn't a huge upgrade, and majorly will come with internal specification updates.

Microsoft earlier this month announced that it will host an event on Tuesday in Shanghai and "will show the world what's next." Panos Panay, Corporate Vice-President of Devices at Microsoft, "seemingly" confirmed presence of a Surface device with his tweet that had hashtag Surface. Rumours were rife about Microsoft launching a Surface Pro 5 at the Tuesday event.

Panay, however, later claimed that there was no "such thing as a [Surface] Pro 5" which hinted that the company might reveal some other Surface hardware at the event.

We will have to wait for Microsoft's Shanghai event to finally see what the company has up its sleeves.

Tags: Microsoft, Microsoft Surface Pro, Surface Pro 4, Tablets
Ketan Pratap

Tim Cook Spotted Testing Apple Watch-Based Glucose Monitor: Report
Uber Threatens to Fire Self-Driving Car Engineer in Waymo Case
