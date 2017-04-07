The first bits of information about Microsoft's upcoming Surface Pro 5 tablet have now been leaked as technology podcaster and published author Paul Thurrot has hinted that the device will feature Surface Connect power connector. Interestingly, Thurrot has also clarified that the successor to Microsoft Surface Pro 4 will not feature any 'dramatic' change over its predecessor.

In his tweet on Thursday, Thurrot said, "Surface Pro 5 will not change the Surface Connect power connector, I was just told. Kaby Lake, nothing dramatic." The upgrade to Kaby Lake SoCs are something that were expected and cannot be termed as surprising by any means but Thurrot has indicated that Microsoft is committed to its proprietary power connector. This means that the company might not be moving to the USB Type-C ports, which are being increasingly used in the tech industry.

Moreover, it means that the company will be able to repeat its much-appreciated move where it announced that the Surface Pro 3 accessories including covers and docking stations would be compatible with Surface Pro 4.

However, the most interesting part of the tweet is where Thurrot has said that the new device will not feature any dramatic change. This might indicate that the device will be either come with just simple design changes or upgrade in internal hardware. Needless to say, any out-of-the-box features can be discarded after the statement made by Thurrot