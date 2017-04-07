Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 to Sport Surface Power Connector, Kaby Lake SoCs: Thurrot

 
07 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Microsoft Surface Pro 5 to Sport Surface Power Connector, Kaby Lake SoCs: Thurrot

Microsoft Surface Pro 4

Highlights

  • Thurrot indicates Microsoft will not make move to USB Type-C
  • Paul Thurrot says the tablet will come with Kaby Lake processors
  • The tablet is expected to launch later this year

The first bits of information about Microsoft's upcoming Surface Pro 5 tablet have now been leaked as technology podcaster and published author Paul Thurrot has hinted that the device will feature Surface Connect power connector. Interestingly, Thurrot has also clarified that the successor to Microsoft Surface Pro 4 will not feature any 'dramatic' change over its predecessor.

In his tweet on Thursday, Thurrot said, "Surface Pro 5 will not change the Surface Connect power connector, I was just told. Kaby Lake, nothing dramatic." The upgrade to Kaby Lake SoCs are something that were expected and cannot be termed as surprising by any means but Thurrot has indicated that Microsoft is committed to its proprietary power connector. This means that the company might not be moving to the USB Type-C ports, which are being increasingly used in the tech industry.

Moreover, it means that the company will be able to repeat its much-appreciated move where it announced that the Surface Pro 3 accessories including covers and docking stations would be compatible with Surface Pro 4.

However, the most interesting part of the tweet is where Thurrot has said that the new device will not feature any dramatic change. This might indicate that the device will be either come with just simple design changes or upgrade in internal hardware. Needless to say, any out-of-the-box features can be discarded after the statement made by Thurrot

Tags: Microsoft Surface Pro 5, Surface Pro 4 Successor, Microsoft, Tablets, Paul Thurrot
Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro First Impressions
Maharashtra Developing App for Black and Yellow Taxis: Fadnavis
Datawind Tablets
Microsoft Surface Pro 5 to Sport Surface Power Connector, Kaby Lake SoCs: Thurrot
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Datawind Tablets
TRENDING
  1. Jio 'Summer Surprise' Offer Cancelled: Everything You Need to Know
  2. Jio Ordered To Withdraw 'Summer Surprise' Freebie Offer By Regulator TRAI
  3. Is the Reliance Jio Broadband Launch Getting Close?
  4. Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro First Impressions
  5. Xiaomi Said to Be the 'Most Preferred Smartphone Brand' in India
  6. Xiaomi Mi 6, Mi Max 2 Specifications Leak on Benchmark Site
  7. How to Check Your Jio Balance
  8. iPad (2017) Goes Up for Pre-Orders in India via Flipkart
  9. Xiaomi Mi Fan Festival to Offer Redmi Note 4 at Re. 1, and More
  10. Reliance Jio Prime Subscription Last Date Extended to April 15
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.