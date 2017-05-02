Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Logitech Slim Folio Bluetooth iPad Case Launched With 4-Year Battery Life

 
02 May 2017
Logitech Slim Folio Bluetooth iPad Case Launched With 4-Year Battery Life

Highlights

  • The case has been developed for Apple's latest iPad
  • The Slim Folio comes with two replaceable coin cell batteries
  • The accessory has been priced at $99 (roughly Rs.6,350)

Logitech has launched a new Bluetooth keyboard accessory, called Logitech Slim Folio, meant for use with the latest generation 9.7-inch iPad that was launched earlier this year. Interestingly, the new accessory from the company has been claimed to have 4 years of battery life, before its batteries are required to be replaced. The company has priced the Logitech Slim Folio at $99 (roughly Rs. 6,350). The accessory is already available for pre-order on the company's website.

The Slim Folio Bluetooth keyboard accessory has an auto on-off function that turns on the iPad every time you open the case and puts it to sleep when you close it. Logitech claims that the new keyboard accessory allows comfortable and flexible typing experience for hours with its "large well-spaced keys" that are stretched edge-to-edge.

"Mechanical scissor keys are tuned for productivity with 1.5 mm key travel - an optimal depth for comfortable and responsive typing. A full row of iOS shortcut keys put iPad controls at your fingertips - change volume, language and more - all without leaving the keyboard," the company says on its website.

Apart from the improved typing experience, the Bluetooth 4.0 accessory is claimed to provide protection against bumps, scratches and spills. "Outer technical fabric is soft to touch, yet resistant to wear and tear and spills. On the inside, a lightweight frame and keyboard module provide structural integrity without weighing down your iPad," Loigitech says.

The Logitech Slim Folio measures 248x182x20mm and weighs 700 grams. The keys on the keyboard accessory come with key life of more than 5 million strokes and features two replaceable coin cell batteries.

Tags: Logitech Slim Folio, Logitech Bluetooth Keyboard Accessory, Apple iPad (2017), Keyboard Accessory, Tablets, Apple
