LG on Monday launched a new budget tablet in South Korea - LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE - to add to its G Pad tablet portfolio. As a highlighted feature, the LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE weighs about 290 grams - less than a conventional soda can - and the company is using it as the product's USP. It has been launched in LG's home market South Korea at KRW 352,000 (roughly Rs. 20,000) with no additional information about its launch in other regions. The tablet comes in Dark Brown colour and will be available exclusively at LG U Plus stores.

The LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE is a budget tablet that supports voice calling using 4G LTE via a single SIM card slot. It is powered by the entry-level 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM. For graphics, it sports Adreno 505 GPU. It runs on Android 7.0 Nougat and houses an 8-inch full-HD (1920x1200 pixels) IPS display.

For photography, the LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE comes with 5-megapixel cameras on both rear and front sides. It packs 32GB inbuilt storage that can be expanded further via microSD card (up to 2TB). For connectivity, it houses Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), Micro-USB, and GPS options along with Miracast support. It packs in a 3000mAh battery under the hood.

Some of the features, the LG G Pad IV 8.0 FHD LTE comes loaded with are Easy-to-view mode, dual windows, knock on/ knock code, and the Plus Pack. LG is selling the Plus Pack at an additional cost of KRW 82,000 (roughly Rs. 4,500), which is essentially a tablet case that can be used as a stand, and comes with external battery pack, speaker, and USB port.

Commenting on the launch, Lee Sang-gyu, Director of LG Electronics Korea Mobile Group, said, "The combination of convenient portability and excellent performance will provide a different experience for tablet PCs."