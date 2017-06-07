Gadgets 360 has learnt the India pricing of the new products unveiled at WWDC on Monday. Apple is in the process of updating its India website and some of the prices are already on the respective product pages as well. Let’s take a detailed look at the India price of the new iPad Pro models, and the MacBook Air, MacBook, MacBook Pro, and iMac updates that were announced in San Jose.

iPad Pro price in India

The new 10.5-inch iPad Pro starts at Rs. 52,900 for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, Rs. 60,900 for 256GB, and Rs. 76,900 for the 512GB model. The premium for Wi+Fi cellular variants is Rs. 11,000 for each storage capacity, so the models cost Rs. 63,900 (64GB), Rs. 71,900 (256GB), and Rs. 87,900 (512GB).

Pricing for the two entry-level Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro models remains unchanged, though you get double the storage. The top-end variants have seen some price bumps, though you are getting a lot more storage in return. The Wi-Fi-only iPad Pro 12.9-inch is priced at Rs. 65,900 (64GB), Rs. 73,900 (256GB), and Rs. 89,900 (512GB), while there’s a premium of Rs. 11,000 for the corresponding Wi+Cellular models.

MacBook Air price in India

Price for the MacBook Air - which receive a minor speed bump, from 1.6GHz Core i5 Broadwell chip (Turbo Boost up to 2.7GHz) to 1.8GHz Core i5 Broadwell chip (Turbo Boost up to 2.9GHz) - remains unchanged at Rs. 80,900 and Rs. 96,900 for the 128GB and 256GB SSD storage variants respectively.

MacBook price in India

The 13-inch MacBook Pro without TouchBar now starts at Rs. 1,09,900 instead of Rs. 1,29,900, though you get only 128GB SSD storage compared to 256GB earlier. The 256GB variant will set you back by Rs. 1,26,900. The 13-inch MacBook Pro TouchBar models are cheaper by Rs. 1,000 each at Rs. 1,54,900 and Rs. 1,71,900 respectively for the 256GB and 512GB SSD storage variants.

The 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar still starts at Rs. 2,05,900, while at Rs. 2,39,900, the top-end model is now cheaper by Rs. 2,000. All MacBook Pro models have been updated with Intel Kaby Lake chips.

MacBook price in India

The 12” MacBook - the one with a single USB Type-C port - has received minor price cuts as well and is now priced at Rs. 1,09,900 for the 256GB SSD variant (Rs. 1,12,900 earlier) and Rs. 1,34,900 for the 512GB SSD model (Rs. 1,39,900 earlier). The MacBook too has received Kaby Lake processors, 50 percent faster SSDs, and the same keyboard that shipped in the MacBook Pros last year.

iMac price in India

The iMac range now starts at Rs. 90,900 for the 21.5-inch non-Retina model, a price drop of Rs. 1,000, though you do get newer internals. The 21.5-inch Retina iMac with the newer display and updated innards now starts at Rs. 1,07,900, compared to Rs. 1,23,900 for the earlier starting price of the Retina iMac range.

The new entry-level Retina iMac comes with 1TB of 5400rpm hard disk, but by spending an extra Rs. 17,000 i.e. Rs. 1,24,900 you can get a 1TB Fusion Drive - Apple’s flash storage + HDD hybrid - and a faster processor, as well as a better graphics card.

The 27.5-inch Retina iMac starting price is unchanged at Rs. 1,48,900, while the two higher-end configurations are expensive by Rs. 1,000 each at Rs. 1,65,900, and Rs. 1,89,900 respectively. Of course all of these models have the newer display, better processors, Fusion Drive, and new graphics cards as well.