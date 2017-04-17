Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPad Air 2 Reportedly Being Offered as Fourth Generation iPad Replacement

 
17 April 2017
iPad Air 2 Reportedly Being Offered as Fourth Generation iPad Replacement

Customers who need to replace their fourth generation iPad will now get a newer and more capable iPad Air 2 as a substitute from Apple Stores and authorised service providers, a media report said.

Apple is doing this because the company has no stock left of the ageing and now discontinued fourth generation iPad, 9to5Mac website reported on Saturday.

Apple has also asked its staff to inform customers of the replacement unit's colour and capacity.

The iPad Air 2 introduced a new gold colour option, and has 32GB and 128GB storage options while 16GB and 64GB models were discontinued.

For that reason, the users may receive a slight upgrade in storage when getting a replacement in addition to the device's newer and more powerful internals overall.

The iPad Air 2 was launched back in 2014 as a replacement for the fourth generation iPad, which was discontinued in October the same year.

Weighing in at 437 grams, the iPad Air 2 was powered by the Apple A8X SoC, and said to deliver up to 10-hour battery life. iPad Air 2 also came with an improved 8-megapixel camera. iPad Air 2 offered faster connectivity with 802.11ac Wi-Fi with Multiple-In-Multiple-Out (MIMO) technology.

Written with inputs from IANS

Tags: Apple, iPad, iPad Fourth Generation, iPad Air 2, Tablets
