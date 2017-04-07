Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iPad (2017) India Pre-Orders to Begin Today, Says Flipkart

 
07 April 2017
iPad (2017) India Pre-Orders to Begin Today, Says Flipkart

Highlights

  • iPad (2017) was globally unveiled in March
  • It sports a 9.7-inch Retina display
  • It comes in 32GB and 128GB storage variants

The iPad (2017), which was quietly introduced in late-March, will be going up for pre-orders on Flipkart on Friday, the e-commerce giant announced. Flipkart says pre-orders start at Rs. 28,900 for the 32GB Wi-Fi model - matching Apple's already announced pricing.

The 9.7-inch iPad (2017)'s 32GB Wi-Fi+Cellular model is priced at at Rs. 39,900. At the time of writing, the pre-order page hadn't yet gone live. As we reported earlier, Gadgets 360 can confirm that the new iPad (2017) 128GB Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi + cellular models will retail in India at Rs. 36,900 and Rs. 47,900 respectively. Smart covers for the new iPad are priced at Rs. 3,500. In the US, prices range from $329 for the base model up to $559 for the top model.

iPhone 7 RED, iPhone SE, iPad Lineup India Prices Revealed

Compared to the iPad Air 2 that it replaces, the iPad (2017) has a faster A9 chip and brighter screen. The new iPad model is also slightly larger than the $399 iPad Air 2.

"iPad is the world's most popular tablet. Customers love the large, 9.7-inch display for everything from watching TV and movies, to surfing the Web, making FaceTime calls, and enjoying photos, and now it is even more affordable," said Philip Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing. "New customers and anyone looking to upgrade will love this new iPad for use at home, in school, and for work, with its gorgeous Retina display, our powerful A9 chip, and access to the more than 1.3 million apps designed specifically for it."

To recall, Apple late last month launched new colour variants for the iPhone 7 lineup, alongside a 128GB iPhone SE variant, and the iPad (2017).

iPad (2017) India Pre-Orders to Begin Today, Says Flipkart
 
 

