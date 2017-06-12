iBall has just announced a new mid-ranged tablet in India, called iBall Slide Elan 4G2, priced at Rs. 13,999. The tablet highlights a massive 7000mAh battery along with 4G VoLTE support. The company has not detailed the exact date of availability, but has mentioned that it will be available in retail stores across India soon.

The company also highlights a striking design language for the iBall Slide Elan 4G2, which features a 10.1-inch IPS HD (800X1280) display, measures 10.4mm in thickness and weighs 575 grams. The tablet runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is powered by a 1.3GHz Quad Core Processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. Inbuilt storage stands at 16GB, which is expandable via MicroSD card (up to 32GB).

For optics, the iBall Slide Elan 4G2 houses a 5-megapixel autofocus rear camera with LED Flash and 2-megapixel front-facing camera with pre-loaded features like multi angle, face detection, among other things.

Connectivity options for the tablet include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG Function, Micro-USB Port, Bluetooth Tethering, USB tethering, Wi-Fi Direct and Wi-Fi hotspot. It also supports 4G VoLTE for faster browsing and downloading. As mentioned earlier, the iBall Slide Elan 4G2 highlights a 7000mAh battery pack along with an intelligent Power management that promises to get you through the entire day.

Some India-specific features include system-wide support for nine Indian regional languages and keyboards for 21 Indian regional languages. You also get a 'Cast Screen' feature, which as the name suggests, lets you mirror your tablet's display to the TV or Monitor. The iBall Slide Elan 4G2 also gets pre-loaded Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint 'stub apps'.