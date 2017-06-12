Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

iBall Slide Elan 4G2 Tablet With 7000mAh Battery, 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 13,999

12 June 2017
Highlights

  • The iBall Slide Elan 4G2 is priced at Rs. 13,999
  • The tablet features a 7000mAh battery
  • Include support for nine Indian Regional System languages

iBall has just announced a new mid-ranged tablet in India, called iBall Slide Elan 4G2, priced at Rs. 13,999. The tablet highlights a massive 7000mAh battery along with 4G VoLTE support. The company has not detailed the exact date of availability, but has mentioned that it will be available in retail stores across India soon.

The company also highlights a striking design language for the iBall Slide Elan 4G2, which features a 10.1-inch IPS HD (800X1280) display, measures 10.4mm in thickness and weighs 575 grams. The tablet runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and is powered by a 1.3GHz Quad Core Processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. Inbuilt storage stands at 16GB, which is expandable via MicroSD card (up to 32GB).

For optics, the iBall Slide Elan 4G2 houses a 5-megapixel autofocus rear camera with LED Flash and 2-megapixel front-facing camera with pre-loaded features like multi angle, face detection, among other things.

Connectivity options for the tablet include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB OTG Function, Micro-USB Port, Bluetooth Tethering, USB tethering, Wi-Fi Direct and Wi-Fi hotspot. It also supports 4G VoLTE for faster browsing and downloading. As mentioned earlier, the iBall Slide Elan 4G2 highlights a 7000mAh battery pack along with an intelligent Power management that promises to get you through the entire day.

Some India-specific features include system-wide support for nine Indian regional languages and keyboards for 21 Indian regional languages. You also get a 'Cast Screen' feature, which as the name suggests, lets you mirror your tablet's display to the TV or Monitor. The iBall Slide Elan 4G2 also gets pre-loaded Microsoft Word, Excel and PowerPoint 'stub apps'.

iBall Slide Elan 4G2

iBall Slide Elan 4G2

Display

10.10-inch

Processor

1.3GHz quad-core

Front Camera

2-megapixel

Resolution

800x1280 pixels

RAM

2MB

OS

Android 6.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

7000mAh

Tags: iBall, iBall Slide Elan 4G2, iBall Slide Elan 4G2 Launch, iBall Slide Elan 4G2 Price, iBall Slide Elan 4G2 Specifications, Tablet, Android, India
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

iBall Slide Elan 4G2 Tablet With 7000mAh Battery, 4G VoLTE Support Launched at Rs. 13,999
 
 

