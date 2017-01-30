iBall on Monday launched a new voice-calling tablet in India - the Slide Brisk 4G2. Apart from voice calling, the tablet offers 4G VoLTE connectivity. It is priced at Rs. 8,999, and the company says it will be available in a Cobalt Blue colour variant from leading stores across the country. The company is calling it the first 7-inch tablet with 3GB of RAM priced under Rs. 10,000 in the country.

The dual-SIM (Micro+Micro) iBall Slide Brisk 4G2 tablet runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow, and sports a 7-inch HD (1280x720 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a quad-core processor coupled with the Mali-T720 GPU and 3GB of RAM. As for optics, the iBall Slide Brisk 4G2 packs a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash, and a 2-megapixel front camera.

The iBall Slide Brisk 4G2 tablet sports 16GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via microSD card (up to 32GB). Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS/ A-GPS, Bluetooth v4.0, USB OTG, FM radio, 4G (with support for Band 40 used by some LTE networks in India). Sensors on the tablet include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and gyroscope. It is powered by a 3500mAh non-removable battery.

iBall is also touting support for 9 Indian regional languages on the system level. It adds that combined with the bundled multi-lingual keyboard app, the Slide Brisk 4G2 tablet has read/ write support for 21 Indian languages. The tablet will ship with a dual USB 'Y-Cable', which the company says will allow users to charge their device and connect to another USB-enabled device simultaneously.