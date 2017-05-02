In a new development, iBall has launched the Remix OS custom Android ROM for its Slide tablet range in India. Remix OS, first unveiled last year by Jide Technology, essentially adapts the Android interface for the laptop and desktop form factor. The Remix OS can first be found on the iBall Slide Brace-X1 4G tablet. The tablet with Remix OS will be available shortly in select stores at a price of Rs. 17,499.

Remix OS productivity focused optimisations include multi-tasking, working on multiple windows, additional Taskbar functionalities, keyboard and mouse optimization, and advanced file management.

"We are pleased to be the first brand in India to introduce 'Remix OS' to Tablet PCs. The question for several in mind is Why Remix OS? Well, people find it easier to do a task right from their Android smartphone. Moreover, many popular apps are working on Android like Instagram, WhatsApp etc. which are not as simple in web as in the phones. 'Remix OS' has the ability to run the Android OS as a fully functional desktop. Pioneering the next chapter of the Android journey, Remix OS enhances Android with productivity." Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO and Director, iBall, said in a statement.

David Ko, Co-Founder, Jide Technology says "Jide Technology is excited to be partnering with iBall, the leading Indian Tablet PC brand, to bring Remix OS to this key strategic market for Jide Technology. The next billion people coming online for the first time will be in emerging markets like India using Android smartphones. As they move from being consumers of content to building, editing and creating for work, they will want to use their familiar Android app ecosystem with a true desktop experience for business, education and home entertainment."

A mentioned, the first tablet to get the Remix OS is the iBall Slide Brace-X1 4G tablet that was launched first in November last year at the same price. It is available at the same price in a Gold colour option. The iBall Slide Brace-X1 4G tablet comes with a kickstand just like its predecessor for propping it up on a table anywhere.

It runs Android 6.0 Marshmallow, features the same 10.1-inch (1280x800 pixels) capacitive multi-touch IPS display. It is powered by a 1.3GHz octa-core ARM Cortex-A53 processor with MaliT720 GPU and 2GB of RAM. The tablet offers 16GB of inbuilt storage with the option to expand further using a microSD card slot (up to 64GB.) The iBall Slide Brace-X1 4G supports voice calling and packs a 7800mAh battery. The battery is rated to last up to 24 hours without the recharge. The tablet has a 8-megapixel auto focus rear camera with LED flash, and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. It packs a 7800mAh battery.

Connectivity options on the iBall Slide Brace-X1 include 4G, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Micro-USB, GPS/ A-GPS, and OTG support. It also includes dual chambered speakers, which according to company can deliver a "theatrical experience". The tablet comes pre-loaded with Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and Microsoft PowerPoint apps, and various utility apps such as Facebook, Saavn, and WhatsApp. There are several GameLoft games like Asphalt Nitro, Bubble Bash 3, Midnight Pool, Modern Combat 4 Zero Hour, and Spider-Ultimate Power as well. The iBall Slide Brace-X1 also comes with 21 read and write regional languages support.