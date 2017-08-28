Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei MediaPad T3, MediaPad M3 Lite Get New Display Variants, Go on Sale

 
28 August 2017
Huawei MediaPad T3, MediaPad M3 Lite Get New Display Variants, Go on Sale

Huawei MediaPad T3

Highlights

  • MediaPad T3 8-inch costs $139, the 10-inch version costs $159
  • MediaPad M3 Lite 10-inch variant retails at $249
  • MediaPad M3 Lite 8-inch costs $199

Huawei added two new tablets to its MediaPad lineup - the MediaPad T3 8-inch and MediaPad M3 Lite 10-inch - in the months of April and June respectively. However, the Chinese company did not disclose the prices and availability at the time of launch. The tablets are now available to purchase on Amazon.com along with two more variants - the MediaPad T3 10-inch and MediaPad M3 Lite 8-inch. The MediaPad T3 8-inch costs $139 (roughly Rs. 8,890), the 10-inch version costs $159 (roughly Rs. 10,200), while the MediaPad M3 Lite 10-inch variant retails at $249 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and the 8-inch display variant is available at $199 (roughly Rs. 12,800).

Both the display variants of Huawei MediaPad T3 tablets share the same specifications such as a 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC with two RAM/ storage options of 2GB/ 16GB and 3GB/ 32GB, 16GB of inbuilt storage, and a 4800mAh battery. Both the variants have a screen resolution of 1280x800 pixels, which should look fine on the 8-inch variant but on the 10-inch display, pixels would disperse a tad bit. Both the tablets come with a metallic finish along with an embedded fingerprint scanner. They run on Huawei's own Android 7.0-based EMUI 5.1 skin. The tablets sport a 5-megapixel rear camera and 2-megapixel front-facing camera.

huawei mediapad m3 lite 10 1 Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite

Coming to the MediaPad M3 Lite, both the variants come with a better 1.6GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC, three RAM/ storage options - 3GB RAM and 16GB storage, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, as well as Android 7.0 Nougat-based EMUI 5.1. The batteries, however, differ in each variant - MediaPad M3 Lite 8-inch has a 4800mAh battery while the MediaPad M3 Lite 10-inch packs in a 6600mAh battery. Both the variants have a display resolution of 1920x1200 pixels. For the optics, both the variants have 8-megapixel shooters on both the sides, but the rear one comes with autofocus capability while the front is a fixed-focus camera.

Huawei MediaPad T3

Huawei MediaPad T3

Display

8.00-inch

Processor

1.4GHz quad-core

Front Camera

2-megapixel

Resolution

1280x800 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4800mAh
Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 8.0

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 8.0

Display

8.00-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1920x1200 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

32GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4800mAh
Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1920x1200 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

6660mAh
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

