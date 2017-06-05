Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 8.0 Tablet With Snapdragon 435 SoC Launched

Chinese manufacturer Huawei, shortly after launching the new MediaPad M3 Lite 10, has now introduced the MediaPad M3 Lite 8.0 tablet. The tablet has been announced for the China market though there has been no word on the pricing or availability details.

Much like the MediaPad M3 Lite 10, the new MediaPad M3 Lite 8.0 sports Harman Kardon tuned speakers and is being marketed as an entertainment device. The launch was first reported by online publication Helpix and it says that Huawei has brought LTE and Wi-Fi versions of the tablet to the market.

There are a lot of similarities in both the MediaPad M3 Lite tablets such as they both are powered by a 1.4GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (MSM8940) processor. The MediaPad M3 Lite 8.0 will be available in two RAM and storage combinations: 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The tablet packs a 4800mAh battery.

For specifications, the MediaPad M3 Lite 8.0 features an 8-inch full-HD (1920x1200 pixels) IPS display. It supports LTE Cat. 4 download speeds. The tablet measures 213.3x123.3x7.5mm and weighs 310 grams. It sports two 8-megapixel cameras - one at the front and another at the back.

Similar to its bigger sibling, the MediaPad M3 Lite 8.0 runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat and includes software enhancements like View to Multitask, which offers split-screen multitasking; Control at touch, for gesture-based functions; Kid's Nook, comes preloaded with some kids-specific apps; Baby your eyes, for reading mode.

Huawei earlier this month introduced the MediaPad M3 Lite 10 by listing it on the global site.