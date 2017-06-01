Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 With Harman Kardon Tuned Speakers Launched

 
01 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 With Harman Kardon Tuned Speakers Launched

Highlights

  • Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 sports Harman Kardon tuned speakers
  • It features 10.1-inch full-HD display
  • The tablet packs a 6660mAh battery

Huawei has been expanding its MediaPad tablet range steadily, and now the company has unveiled its new MediaPad M3 Lite 10. The new MediaPad range tablet is now listed on the company's global website with no pricing or availability details.

The company says that the tablet has been made in collaboration with Harman Kardon audio lab and Huawei's acoustic engineers for enhanced audio experience. Huawei is also marketing the new Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 as an entertainment package which packs quad-speakers and the company's self-developed SWS 3.0 sound management system.

The tablet runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and includes several highlights of the OS. Some of the software enhancements include View to Multitask, which offers split-screen multitasking; Control at touch, for gesture-based functions; Kid's Nook, comes preloaded with some kids-specific apps; Baby your eyes, for reading mode.

The Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 will be going on sale in Gold, Space Grey, and White colours. As the name suggests, the tablet sports a 10.1-inch full-HD (1920x1200 pixels) IPS display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (MSM8940) processor. The MediaPad M3 Lite 10 will be available in three RAM and storage combinations: 3GB RAM and 16GB storage, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It packs gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, compass, and gyroscope.

It also supports LTE Cat. 4 downloads speeds. The tablet sports an 8-megapixel front and rear cameras. It is backed by a 6660mAh battery. The tablet measures 241.3x171.5x7.1mm and weighs 310 grams.

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10

Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1920x1200 pixels

RAM

3GB

OS

Android

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

8-megapixel

Battery Capacity

6660mAh

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 Specifications, Huawei MediaPad, Huawei Tablets, Tablets, Android
Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Aadhaar Biometric Data Has Till Date Not Faced a Cyber-Attack, Says UIDAI
Yu Yureka Plus
Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 With Harman Kardon Tuned Speakers Launched
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Yu Yureka Plus
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 to Be 'Slimmest Flagship', June 15 Launch Date Leaked Again
  2. Nokia 3310 Launched in Its Home Market, Finland
  3. OnePlus Is Asking You to Help Choose the OnePlus 5's Retail Box
  4. Moto Z2 Play Looks Set to Launch in Select Markets
  5. Yu Yureka Black Set to Launch in India Today
  6. NASA Renames Solar Probe Plus in Honour of Eugene Parker
  7. Nokia 3310 Back in Stock in India, Says HMD Global
  8. ‘Father of Android’ Launches Modular Smartphone With Dual Cameras
  9. Micromax Yu Yureka Black Launching on Thursday Exclusively via Flipkart
  10. Essential Phone Will Start Shipping Next Month With Its Own AI Assistant
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.