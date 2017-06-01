Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 With Harman Kardon Tuned Speakers Launched

Huawei has been expanding its MediaPad tablet range steadily, and now the company has unveiled its new MediaPad M3 Lite 10. The new MediaPad range tablet is now listed on the company's global website with no pricing or availability details.

The company says that the tablet has been made in collaboration with Harman Kardon audio lab and Huawei's acoustic engineers for enhanced audio experience. Huawei is also marketing the new Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 as an entertainment package which packs quad-speakers and the company's self-developed SWS 3.0 sound management system.

The tablet runs EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat, and includes several highlights of the OS. Some of the software enhancements include View to Multitask, which offers split-screen multitasking; Control at touch, for gesture-based functions; Kid's Nook, comes preloaded with some kids-specific apps; Baby your eyes, for reading mode.

The Huawei MediaPad M3 Lite 10 will be going on sale in Gold, Space Grey, and White colours. As the name suggests, the tablet sports a 10.1-inch full-HD (1920x1200 pixels) IPS display and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 (MSM8940) processor. The MediaPad M3 Lite 10 will be available in three RAM and storage combinations: 3GB RAM and 16GB storage, 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It packs gravity sensor, ambient light sensor, compass, and gyroscope.

It also supports LTE Cat. 4 downloads speeds. The tablet sports an 8-megapixel front and rear cameras. It is backed by a 6660mAh battery. The tablet measures 241.3x171.5x7.1mm and weighs 310 grams.