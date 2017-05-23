Huawei Terminal brand Honor on Tuesday launched the Honor 6A smartphone and the Honor Band A2 fitness tracker. Alongside, it also launched two new tablets – the Honor Play Pad 2 (8-inch) and Honor Play Pad 2 (9.6-inch). Both tablets will be available in Wi-Fi only and 4G LTE variants, as well as different memory/ storage models, from June 1 in China.

As for pricing, the Honor Play Pad 2 (8-inch) is priced at CNY 799 for the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage Wi-Fi only model, CNY 999 for the 2GB RAM/ 32GB storage LTE model, and CNY 1,299 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage LTE model. The Honor Play Pad (9.6-inch) on the other hand is priced at CNY 999, CNY 1,299, and CNY 1,499 for the same models respectively. Both tablets also support voice calling.

Apart from the display sizes, the specifications of the Honor Play Pad 2 (8-inch) and Honor Play Pad 2 (9.6-inch) tablets are identical. Both tablets sport a screen resolution of 1280x800 pixels, and both sport IPS displays. They run on quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoCs with either 2GB or 3GB of RAM. The tablets can have their inbuilt storage expanded via microSD card (up to 128GB).

Both the Honor Play Pad 2 (8-inch) and Honor Play Pad 2 (9.6-inch) sport 5-megapixel rear cameras and 2-megapixel front-facing cameras. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a Micro-USB port. Both tablets sport 4800mAh batteries. As for form factor, the 8-inch tablet measures 211.07x124.65x7.95mm and weighs 350 grams, while the 9.6-inch tablet measures 229.8x159.8x7.95mm and weighs 460 grams.