Gemalto Launches eSIM Technology for Windows 10 Devices

 
21 February 2017
Gemalto Launches eSIM Technology for Windows 10 Devices

Global digital security firm Gemalto on Tuesday announced it will make available its On-Demand Connectivity and eSIM technology for Microsoft's Windows 10 devices.

The eSIM is designed to be remotely provisioned by mobile network operators with subscription information and is globally interoperable across all carriers, device makers and technology providers implementing the specification.

Gemalto's On-Demand Connectivity solution gives service providers the capability to deliver a seamless customer experience for connecting consumer and industrial devices.

"eSIM technology remains an important investment for Microsoft as we look to create even more mobile computing opportunities," said Roanne Sones, General Manager (Strategy and Ecosystem), Microsoft.

The joint effort by Gemalto and Microsoft is aimed at providing end users a secure connectivity experience.

"Gemalto has created a complete range of subscription management software and services to manage the eSIM life cycle in mobile devices," said Rodrigo Serna, Senior Vice President of Mobile Services and IoT Americas at Gemalto.

