Flipkart is hosting one sale after the other, and now it’s begun its Grand Gadget Days, with a host of gaming hardware, laptops, cameras, and audio accessories offers and deals. The Flipkart Grand Gadget Days will go on till July 26, and the three-day festival has personal grooming gadgets under Rs. 999 as well.

In this sale, Flipkart has listed laptops with Intel Core i3 and Intel Core i5 processors starting from Rs. 26,990 and Rs. 41,990 respectively. Budgets laptops from Acer, iBall, Lava, and Micromax start from as low as Rs. 10,499. Gaming laptops are listed with up to Rs. 20,000 on exchange for all those interested in heavy-duty processing and graphics. Furthermore, 2-in-1 laptops are listed from Rs. 25,990 and AIO desktops from Intel Intel, Lenovo, and HP start at Rs. 32,490. All laptop deals can be seen here.

With respect to cameras, the Cannon EOS 700D DSLR camera is up for grabs for Rs. 39,499, and Flipkart is offering Moto headphones worth Rs. 6,999 for free with the purchase. An extra 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards is also applicable. The GoPro Hero 5 sports and action camera is also up for grabs for Rs. 36,100. You can see all the cameras and their accessories deals here.

Tablets from Lenovo, Apple, Samsung, Micromax, iBall, and many more have great discounts and offers. The new iPad Pro starting from Rs. 49,900 is up for pre-order and is expected to be shipped on July 28. There’s a No Cost EMI option on select other Apple iPads, and if you’re looking for a budget tablet, then the Lenovo Phab 2 series has an extra Rs. 1,000 off as well. All the tablet deals can be viewed here.

Audio accessories like headphones, speakers, and Home Theatre systems are also listed. Chromecast 2 is up for grabs at Rs. 3,199 with the Axis Bank Buzz credit card offer applicable for further 5 percent discount. All the audio deals can be seen here.

Deals on gaming hardware, accessories, and CDs can be found here, and personal and health care gadget deals are listed here. There’s also a section where products under Rs. 999 are listed, and the list can be found here.