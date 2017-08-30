Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Dell Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme Tablet, Alienware Monitors Launched

 
30 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Dell Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme Tablet, Alienware Monitors Launched

Highlights

  • Dell has launched a new Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme Tablet
  • It is available at a starting price of $1,899
  • Two new Alienware monitors with Nvidia G-Sync have also been launched

The IFA 2017 is underway and Dell has unveiled a slew of products in different categories. Dell has launched a new Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme tablet that is aimed at the customers who keep their devices usually prone to weathering, accidental drops and shocks. The new Dell Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme tablet runs Windows 10 Pro, and even Windows 7 Pro and is now available to purchase starting $1,899 (roughly Rs. 1.2 lakhs) in the US. Alongside, the PC maker has also revealed two new 34-inch gaming monitors under its Alienware brand that support Nvidia's G-Sync for a better gameplay.

Starting off with the Dell Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme tablet is highly suitable for industrial or field use that covers everything from construction to defence services, and can survive in adverse temperature from -29 to 63-degrees Celsius. As we said, the tablet ship with preloaded Windows 10 Pro and Windows 7 Pro, the latter for that chunk of people who still find using the Windows 10 cumbersome and unproductive. It can either be configured with sixth or seventh generation Intel processors, with an option to choose 8GB or 16GB of RAM, anywhere from 128GB to 1TB of SSD, and up to two different 34Wh batteries. The tablet sports a 11.6-inch 1080p display.

Considering the durability of the tablet, it could be expected to be bulky, however it only weighs roughly 1.3kg, which is equivalent to the weight of MacBook Air. Besides, Dell has also added a number of accessories for the tablet such as a rugged dock, rugged keyboard cover, rugged battery charger, rugged shoulder strap, rugged extreme handle, and rugged IO module.

dell alienware monitor Dell Alienware

Moving to Dell's gaming space, the Alienware has received two fresh monitors under its brand. Both the monitors are 34-inch in size and come with Nvidia's G-Sync technology. They bear unusual model numbers - AW3418DW and AW3418HW - where the former is a higher-end variant with a screen resolution of 3440x1440 with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 4ms response time, while the latter carries a lower-resolution of 2560x1080 pixels, but with a much higher refresh rate of 160Hz comparatively.

Both of them are equipped with built-in LED displays that come with customisable options to select as per the gamers' choice. The higher-end Alienware monitor model AW3418DW comes with a price tag of $1,499 (roughly Rs. 96,000) and available right away, while the lower-end AW3418HW costs $1,199 (roughly Rs. 77,000) and is expected to launch later this year.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Dell, Dell Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme, Dell Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme Specifications, Dell Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme Price, Tablets, Windows 10, Alienware, Dell Alienware
Shubham Verma

Shubham can usually be found busy juggling tech news and rumours, if he is not lost contemplating the state of technology and its progress towards utopia. He is a ... More

Zeiss VR One Connect Brings PC-Powered SteamVR Games to Mobile Headsets
Acer at IFA 2017: Laptops, Gaming PCs, 360-Degree Cameras, and More
Dell Latitude 7212 Rugged Extreme Tablet, Alienware Monitors Launched
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Hot Deals
TRENDING
  1. Moto G5S Plus and Moto G5S First Impressions
  2. iPhone 8 Said to Get New Gestures, Multitasking Interface, iPad-Like Dock
  3. How to Check Jio Phone Booking Status Online and Offline
  4. Moto G5S Plus, Moto G5S Launched in India: Price, Specifications & More
  5. New Xiaomi Redmi 4A Variant With 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage Launched in India
  6. Lenovo K8 Plus Set to Launch in India Next Week as Flipkart Exclusive
  7. Nokia 6 Flash Sale in India Today via Amazon: Time, Price, Offers & More
  8. OnePlus 5 Gets 10 Percent Discount for Students
  9. Vodafone's New Rs. 392 Pack Offers Up to 28GB of Data, Unlimited Calls
  10. iPhone 8, iPhone 7s, iPhone 7s Plus to Launch on September 12: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.