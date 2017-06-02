Apple’s annual WWDC developers conference is scheduled to begin next week, with the keynote address on Monday, at 10AM PDT (10:30pm IST) Along with the usual software announcements, the company is expected to make some crucial hardware announcements as well. If the recent buzz is taken into account, Apple is set to announce the smart Siri Speaker, the 10.5-inch iPad Pro as well, and updates to its entire MacBook lineup. However, according to a fresh leak, as many as four iPad tablets are set to be unveiled at WWDC this year.

The four iPad tablets were spotted on a French regulatory website. It lists four new tablets running on iOS 10, and they sport model numbers A1670, A1671, A1701, and A1709. Alongside, there’s also a listed Apple wireless keyboard, and some macOS devices. This hints that Apple may launch the accessory, and may also unveil new MacBook laptops, as previously reported. If you notice, the model numbers are in pairs, and this could mean that only two new iPad models may be launched, and the other two are just variants – possible cellular and non-cellular options.

Although there is no concrete announcement from Apple yet, rumours have been aplenty of a 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Rumours point to a sleek design with slim bezels, with the new variant being only slightly taller and wider than the 9.7-inch iPad Pro. There’s little else we know about the device as of now, but recent rumours suggest stereo speakers, repositioned mic, and a virtual Home Button. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also expected to get spec and hardware upgrades, along with slight design changes. Alongside the new iPad tablets, Apple could also unveil the Apple Pencil 2 as well.

There have also been several reports of Apple discontinuing the iPad mini line-up, and the company may finally put the lid on these rumours at the keynote on June 5. iOS 11 first developer preview will also be announced, and all the new features will be highlighted.