Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Apple to Launch 3 iPad Models in Q2 2017; No New iPad mini: Report

 
09 January 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Apple to Launch 3 iPad Models in Q2 2017; No New iPad mini: Report

Highlights

  • A refreshed 12.9-inch iPad Pro is expected
  • A new 10-10.5-inch iPad Pro is tipped
  • An affordable 9.7-inch iPad may also be launched

A new report by KGI Securities’ analyst, Ming-Chu Kuo, claims Apple will be launching three new tablets in the second quarter of 2017. Significantly, the note to investors contains no mention of the iPad mini, leading one to believe that Apple is either killing the lineup or will have a new model to unveil later this year.

Kuo has an excellent track record for predicting Apple plans, based on supplier information. The analyst claims that the Cupertino giant will launch an updated version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, while also introducing a new iPad Pro model with a new design featuring narrow bezels and a screen size between 10 and 10.5 inches. Alongside, Apple is also tipped to launch a more affordable 9.7-inch iPad that will be the “low-priced option” in its lineup.

(Also see: New iPad Tipped to Sport Less Bezel, Larger Display, and No Home Button)

The new 12.9-inch and 10-10.5-inch iPad Pro are said to ship with an Apple A10X SoC - an upgraded version of the Apple A10 SoC found in the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus - made by TSMC. As for the new, low-priced 9.7-inch iPad, Apple will reportedly use the Apple A9 SoC that was used in the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, and will be made by Samsung.

(Also see: iPad Lineup Gets Storage Bumps to Match the iPhone 7)

The analyst adds a drop in 10 percent drop in shipments can be expected this year, down to 35-37 million units, however, that this drop is lower than what the company experienced in 2016 - where it saw a 20 percent drop year-on-year.

The reason for the smaller drop in shipments, Kuo claims, is that the 10-10.5-inch iPad Pro is expected to see substantial demand from the enterprise demographic, while the 9.7-inch offering should see good demand - and is expected to contribute 50-60 percent of the shipments. Apple can also be expected to generate good revenues from its tablet range in part due to a “a better ASP thanks to improved product mix on decreasing exposure to iPad mini will likely offset the shipment decline.”

To recall, Apple launched the 9.7-inch iPad Pro back in March last year, and the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and iPad mini 4 in September 2015. The company was expected to refresh its iPad lineup at its September launch of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus, however, that did not happen.

For the latest coverage from the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, visit our CES 2017 hub.

Tags: iPad Pro, IPad mini, iPad Mini 4, Apple, Tablet
Google Assistant on Android TVs Doesn't Require You to Repeat 'OK Google': Report
Samsung Galaxy J Max
Apple to Launch 3 iPad Models in Q2 2017; No New iPad mini: Report
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J Max
TRENDING
  1. The First Nokia-Branded Android Smartphone Has Finally Launched
  2. Lenovo P2 With 5100mAh Battery Set to Launch in India on Wednesday
  3. The Nokia 6 Looks Good, but Will Be a Tough Sell in a Competitive Market
  4. Here's Everything We Know About the Samsung Galaxy S8 So Far
  5. How to Upgrade to Windows 10 for Free, Even Now
  6. Apple Expected to Launch Three iPad Models in Q2 2017
  7. As iPhone Turns 10, CEO Tim Cook Says 'Best Is Yet to Come'
  8. Nokia 6, Asus ZenFone AR, Other CES 2017 Launches, More News This Week
  9. Airtel Offers a Year of Free Data to Those Switching to Its 4G Network
  10. Budget Nokia E1 Android Phone Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 425 SoC
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.