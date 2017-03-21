Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Apple Store Is Down; New Hardware Including iPad Pro Expected to Be Launched

 
21 March 2017
Apple Store Is Down; New Hardware Including iPad Pro Expected to Be Launched

Highlights

  • Apple's long been rumoured to launch new iPad models
  • Red iPhone 7 and 128GB iPhone SE expected alongside
  • Apple expected to send press release for launch announcement

The Apple Store is down, and we know what that means. The Cupertino giant is all set to launch new products. Apple's tradition has been to take down its online store ahead of major hardware product launches to ensure the site is properly updated with details of the new offerings. That certainly appears to be the case right now, with the site now reading "We've got something special in store for you. And we can't wait for you to see it. Please check back soon."

As for what Apple is expected to launch, that remains a little bit of a mystery. Past rumours indicate that Apple will launch a several products in March, specifically, a Red colour variant of the iPhone 7, a 128GB storage variant of the iPhone SE, and new iPad Pro models.

While earlier reports had pegged a launch event in late-March or early April, the lack of any invite yet seems to contradict that information. More recent reports indicated that Apple will launch its new products via press release. Now, with the Apple Store being down, we can expect the company to make the announcement later on Tuesday itself.

Let's get back to the anticipated new launches for a minute. Apart from a Red iPhone 7 and a 128GB iPhone SE, at least three new iPad Pro models are anticipated in 9.7-inch, 10.5-inch, and 12.9-inch display sizes. A refresh of the iPad mini is also anticipated, with a 7.9-inch display, to replace the ageing iPad mini 4. The Apple Pencil 2 is also said to be launching alongside the new iPad Pro models.

How to Change DNS Server on iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch
Apple Store Is Down; New Hardware Including iPad Pro Expected to Be Launched
 
 

