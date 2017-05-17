Apple is expected to phase out the existing iPad mini series due to low sales, and reportedly won’t update the line-up moving forward. This development comes at a time when the 10.5-inch iPad Pro is heavily rumoured to launch at WWDC next month.

BGR cites someone familiar with the matter to report Apple doesn’t plan on updating the iPad mini series again due to low sales. The declining sales are reportedly due to thinner iPad and larger iPhone models in the market. However, there’s no clarity on if the existing iPad mini series will also be discontinued, or Apple will continue to sell it for a period of time.

For now, Apple is offering the iPad mini 4 with 128GB for $399 (roughly Rs. 25,500), while the LTE variant is up for grabs for $529 (roughly Rs. 33,800). In India, the 32GB variant and the 128GB variant are available on various sites as well.

There’s no official word from Apple either, so this isn’t an official development, so to say. However, it would be a logical move for Apple, if the product stream is not generating the sales it should. Apple, last year, discontinued its Thunderbolt displays as well, and introduced an LG 5K display as a substitute.

In January, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed that Apple will release as many as three new iPad models in the second quarter. The analyst claimed that the Cupertino giant will launch an updated version of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, while also introducing a new iPad Pro model with a new design featuring narrow bezels and a screen size between 10 and 10.5 inches. Alongside, Apple is also tipped to launch a more affordable 9.7-inch iPad that will be the “low-priced option” in its lineup. However, there was no mention of the iPad mini by Kuo either.

The 10.5-inch iPad Pro is expected to launch at WWDC next month, alongside new software update announcement, refreshed MacBook lineup, and possibly a new Siri speaker to take on Google Home and Amazon Echo.