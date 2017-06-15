Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Alcatel A3 10 Tablet With 4G, Voice Calling Support Launched at Rs. 9,999

15 June 2017
Highlights

  • Alcatel A3 10 going on sale via Flipkart
  • It has been priced at Rs. 9,999
  • It features a large 10.1-inch display

Alcatel on Thursday announced its all-new A3 10 tablet in India. Priced at Rs. 9,999, the new Alcatel A3 10 will be going on sale via Flipkart from today in Volcano Black colour. Alcatel says that the new tablet is targeted at delivering a "premium experience to the affordable smart device market."

The 10.1-inch IPS display is one of the biggest highlights of the Alcatel A3 10, and it comes with a screen resolution of 1280x800 pixels. The tablet features textured back cover for better grip. The Alcatel A3 10 also supports 4G LTE connectivity as well as voice calling. The tablet also sports dual speakers for better multimedia experience.

The Alcatel A3 10 is powered by a 1.1 GHz quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. It packs 16GB of inbuilt storage, and supports external storage via microSD card (up to 128GB). The Android 7.0 Nougat-based Alcatel A3 10 sports a 5-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera. It measures 260x155x8.95mm and weighs 465 grams. The tablet packs 4600mAh battery, and supports USB-OTG.

Commenting on the launch of the Alcatel A3 10, Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, Alcatel India said, "The new A3 10 was designed to provide our users with a complete immersive experience. The tablet comes with an array of features that are unprecedented at this price and shall change the shape of this segment entirely."

Bipul Kumar, Category Head, Flipkart said on the launch,"We have had fruitful association with Alcatel in the past, with their innovative products and our wide reach making it an ideal partnership. I believe the new A3 10 is a fantastic offering for our consumers."

Alcatel A3 10

Alcatel A3 10

Display

10.10-inch

Processor

1.1GHz quad-core

Front Camera

2-megapixel

Resolution

800x1280 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

5-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4600mAh

Ketan Pratap

Ketan Pratap covers daily news and rumours at Gadgets 360. He attended IIMC (Indian Institute of Mass Communication), majoring in English Journalism. Ketan is a ... More

Yu Yureka Plus
