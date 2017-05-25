Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Acer Nitro 5, Iconia Tab 10, Iconia One 10, Spin 1 Refresh Launched Ahead of Computex

 
25 May 2017
Acer Nitro 5, Iconia Tab 10, Iconia One 10, Spin 1 Refresh Launched Ahead of Computex

Highlights

  • Acer Nitro 5 is a budget gaming laptop releasing in July
  • Acer Spin 1 has also been upgraded with better specs
  • Two Iconia-branded Android 7.0 Nougat tablets also launched

Just ahead of Computex in Taipei, Taiwanese company Acer has launched a host of new devices. This includes a new laptop, an upgraded 2-in-1, and fresh Iconia-branded Android tablets. The Acer Nitro 5 is a budget gaming laptop, while the Spin 1 convertible gets upgraded processors and more. The addition to the tablet lineup brings Android 7.0 Nougat software with one variant sporting a quantum dot display.

Acer Nitro 5

Starting with the laptop, the Acer Nitro 5 is a gaming laptop with multiple configurations. It includes Intel and AMD processors – up to seventh generation Core i5 and i7 processors for Intel with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics, and seventh generation A-Series FX, A12, and A10 APUs along with up to a discrete Radeon RX 550 graphics chip from AMD. To take care of heating, Acer has introduced a Coolboost technology that delivers heightened fan speeds and cooling ability, and allows users to manually control the cooling process when heavy use requires an added boost. It boasts of a 15.6-inch full-HD display with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, and 2TB HDD storage. The keyboard has red back-lighting, and ports include USB 3.1 Type-C, USB 3.1 Type-A, Gigabit Ethernet, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and HDMI 2.0. The Nitro 5 will arrive in North America in July with prices starting at $799 (roughly Rs. 51,500).

Acer Spin 1

Coming to the upgraded Spin 1 convertible, it now packs new hardware and a sleeker metal design frame. It brings support for up to the latest Intel Celeron and Pentium processors, up to 4GB of DDR3 RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB/ 128GB storage. It sports an 11.6-inch full-HD display with a 360 degree hinge, and weighs only 1.25 kgs. It is rated to offer up to 8 hours of battery life, and ports include USB 3.1 Type-A (gen 1), USB 2.0 Type-A, HDMI, and microSD card slot for memory expansion. It comes with a stylus support on the touchscreen display, and also supports Bluetooth version 4.1. The updated Spin 1 will also arrive in North America in July with prices starting at $329 (roughly Rs. 21,200).

acerspin main Acer

Acer Iconia 10 and Iconia One 10

Lastly, but importantly, the new 10-inch Android tablets that runs on Android 7.0 Nougat. The more premium variant is called the Acer Iconia Tab 10 (A3-A50), and the other is known as the Acer Iconia One 10 (B3-A40FHD). Both the tablets are powered by a MediaTek quad-core processor, and are rated to offer up to eight hours of battery life. Starting with the Iconia 10, it sports a quantum dot display, four speakers, and a built-in sub-woofer for better media consumption. The Iconia One 10 brings more connectivity options with two micro-USB ports. Both the tablets support DTS-HD Premium Sound, and Wireless AC connectivity. Acer did not reveal full specification details of these tablets, and also refrained from announcing pricing and availability.

acertblet main Acer

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Acer, Acer 2-in-1, Acer Spin 1, Acer Nitro 5, Acer Iconia 10, Acer Iconia One 10, Laptops, Android, TAblets, Computex, Computex 2017
Tasneem Akolawala

Tasneem Akolawala

