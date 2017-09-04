Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

The Real Reason Why Mark Zuckerberg and Wife Priscilla Chan Cannot Be Blocked on Facebook

 
04 September 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
The Real Reason Why Mark Zuckerberg and Wife Priscilla Chan Cannot Be Blocked on Facebook

The Facebook profiles of Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan cannot be blocked because they have reportedly been blocked so many times that the social media giant is stopping it happening.

When people do not want to see your posts, they will either unfriend you, stop following you or they will block you.

If you press the block button on both of their profiles, a message saying "Block Error" will be returned - meaning that there "was a problem while blocking Mark Zuckerberg or Priscilla Chan" and you should "try again".

Zuckerberg writes a lot about updates to Facebook and news about his personal life or statements on current events on his personal page.

According to a report in The Independent, those posts then seem to benefit from help from the Facebook algorithm and are interacted with, pushing them onto people's news feeds.

Blocking the Facebook founder and his wife was a useful way of keeping those posts from appearing before it was banned.

The ban has been in place since 2010 and even led to a now-defunct website that exists only to point out that it's impossible to block Zuckerberg, the report pointed out.

This is because the site can only allow a person to be blocked a certain number of times and once that limit is reached then they can no more be blocked.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan, Facebook, Social
Lenovo's IFA 2017 Yoga PCs Lineup to Launch in India Around Diwali
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
The Real Reason Why Mark Zuckerberg and Wife Priscilla Chan Cannot Be Blocked on Facebook
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Weekend Surprises
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy J7+ With Dual Camera Setup, Dual WhatsApp Support Launched
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Lake Blue Variant Launched in India at Rs. 12,999
  3. Airtel Launches Rs. 349 Pack With 28GB Data, Bundled Calls
  4. iPhone 8 Launch Date Is September 12 as Apple Sends Media Invites
  5. Micromax Canvas Infinity Review
  6. Xiaomi's Dual Camera 'New Series' Phone Will Be Exclusive to Flipkart
  7. Jio Phone Bookings Top 6 Million, Deliveries Begin on September 21
  8. Moto G5S Plus and Moto G5S First Impressions
  9. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 3T Available With Discounts, Offers from September 5
  10. Jio Phone Delivery Date, Moto G5S Plus in India, and More News This Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.