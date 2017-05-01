Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

UK Lawmakers Criticise Social Media Over Response to Extremist Content

 
01 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
UK Lawmakers Criticise Social Media Over Response to Extremist Content

Social media were heavily criticised by a committee of British lawmakers on Monday for failing to do enough to remove illegal and extremist material posted on their sites, and for not preventing it appearing in the first place.

Platforms such as Twitter, YouTube and Facebook have been criticised over their moderation policies after high-profile cases in which violent or abusive material has been posted online and, in some cases, not been removed even after they were notified.

The committee's report said it had found repeated examples of extremist material, including from banned jihadist and neo-Nazi groups not being removed, even after it had been reported.

Facebook Failed to Remove Reported Extremist, Child Porn Posts: Report

"Social media companies' failure to deal with illegal and dangerous material online is a disgrace," said Yvette Cooper, chairwoman of parliament's Home Affairs Select Committee.

"They have been asked repeatedly to come up with better systems to remove illegal material such as terrorist recruitment or online child abuse. Yet repeatedly they have failed to do so. It is shameful."

The committee said the government needed to strengthen the laws regarding publishing such material and called on social media companies to pay for the cost of policing online content and publicly report details of their moderating.

Responding to the report, the government said it expected to see early and effective action from social media to develop the tools needed to identify and remove "terrorist propaganda."

"We have made it very clear that we will not tolerate the Internet being used as a place for terrorists to promote their vile views, or use social media platforms to weaponise the most vulnerable people in our communities," interior minister Amber Rudd said.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Social, UK, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Extremist Content, Online Content, Social Media
Hacker Claims to Have Leaked Episodes of Orange Is the New Black After Failing to Receive Ransom
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
UK Lawmakers Criticise Social Media Over Response to Extremist Content
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

LYF F1S
TRENDING
  1. Jio Plans, Nokia 3310 Price, Vivo V5s and LG G6 Launch, More This Week
  2. ISRO to Launch South Asian Satellite on Friday; PM Modi Lists Benefits
  3. Sundar Pichai Received Nearly $200 Million in Compensation in 2016
  4. The Most Common Reason People Quit Their $200,000 Tech Jobs
  5. 5 Things to Expect From Reliance Jio in 2017
  6. HTC U Benchmarks Tip Performance at Par With Samsung Galaxy S8
  7. Smartron, Sachin Tendulkar Set to Launch srt.phone on Wednesday
  8. Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6, Nokia 3310 Price, Release Date in UK Revealed
  9. Nokia 3310 (2017) Release Date Revealed
  10. 7 WhatsApp Tips That Will Make Your Life Easier
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.