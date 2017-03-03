To stream tournaments and other e-sports events live, Twitter has announced its partnership with ESL and DreamHack - two of the biggest organisations in the pro-gaming world.

According to a report in The Verge, the broadcasts will start from Saturday, with Twitter streaming the ESL's Intel Extreme Masters World Championship in Katowice, Poland, for free on its platform.

Twitter has already more than 15 events locked in for live-streaming this year, including DreamHack tournaments and future IEM championships.

A 30-minute weekly show will be also broadcast on Twitter, featuring latest highlights and behind-the-scenes footage.

"Twitter has increasingly positioned itself as a broadcasting platform over the past few years, signing deals with the NFL and other corporations to stream big-name games and events. Its new move into e-sports broadcasting comes at it's starting to diversify that streaming content, having hosted live broadcasts of events as varied as the US Presidential Debates," the report added.