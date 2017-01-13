Twitter to Live-Stream Donald Trump's Inauguration

Despite being excluded from the recently held Trump tech summit, Twitter will livestream US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in Washington DC on January 20.

"Twitter and PBS @NewsHour Partner to Live Stream Coverage of Inauguration Day 2017 #golive," @TwitterComms tweeted on Thursday. According to a report in CNET, the 6-hour coverage would be anchored by Judy Woodruff and feature several correspondents and analysts commenting on the swearing-in of Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence on the steps of the US Capitol. The livestream will cover the speeches, Trump's official arrival at the White House, and the parade.

The livestream will be hosted on inauguration.twitter.com, and @NewsHour.

"Streaming public broadcasting's thoughtful coverage on Twitter will allow more Americans to experience the inauguration and join in discussion around it," Sara Just, Executive

Producer, NewsHour, was quoted as saying by the report. She called the transition of power to a new president a 'powerful moment' in America's democratic process.

Previously, Twitter has livestreamed the Republican and Democratic conventions, as part of its plan to provide live coverage of major US political events.

During the Trump tech summit, the US president-elect had invited executives of a number of technology giants, such as Amazon, Apple, Google, HP, Uber, Airbnb etc., but omitted Twitter. The Trump transition team had passed over the microblogging website because it was "too small." However, a Reuters report says the decision to exclude Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey was motivated by the president-elect's ire at the company, which rejected an advertising deal with his campaign in October. Trump frequently uses Twitter to air his thoughts.

Written with inputs from IANS