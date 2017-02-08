Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Twitter Sees 2 More Top Executives Quit, Including VP of Diversity

 
08 February 2017
The exodus of top executives at Twitter continues as the company's Vice President of Diversity and Inclusion Jeffrey Siminoff is quitting at the end of this month after its Chief Human Resources Officer Renee Atwood has quit, media reports said.

According to a report in TechCrunch on Tuesday, Atwood, who had joined Twitter in August 2016 from Uber, has left the company for personal reasons.

According to the sources quoted in the report, comapny's CEO Jack Dorsey sent a note around the company letting employees know about Siminoff's upcoming exit, revealing that Siminoff was leaving on his own accord. Siminoff joined Twitter in December in 2015.

Twitter is going through a major overhaul under CEO Jack Dorsey as many top-notch executives have quit the company in the recent past. Dorsey brought in two board members in a bid to revive the company and earn the trust of investors.

Several high-profile Twitter executives and managers have jumped the ship in recent months. Twitter editorial director Karen Wickre and Shariq Rizvi, who confounded the direct response ads team at Twitter, announced their departures in late 2016. Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Adam Messinger and its Vice President for products Josh McFarland also quit.

Twitter's Chief Operating Officer (COO) Adam Bain who was in-charge of the micro-blogging website's revenue business also quit the company.

