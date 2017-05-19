Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Twitter Users Experiencing Issues in Several Parts of the World

19 May 2017
Twitter Users Experiencing Issues in Several Parts of the World

Highlights

  • Issues are being faced in several parts of the world
  • The service is not let users post tweets
  • Issues are affecting websites and apps alike

Twitter appears to be down. Several users, including Gadgets 360 staff, are facing issues posting tweets on the social network. The issue is affecting the Web interface, mobile website, TweetDeck, as well as the Android and iOS apps. Third party apps like TweetBot also appear to be affected.

When trying to post a tweet on the website or apps, Twitter users are greeted with various messages, ranging from "Internet server error" to "Sorry! We did something wrong" and "Tweet not sent. We're sorry, we weren't able to send your Tweet. Would you like to retry or save this Tweet in drafts?"

Those trying various tabs of the Web interface also report being greeted by an error message, as seen above – "Something is technically wrong. Thanks for noticing—we're going to fix it up and have things back to normal soon."

Crowdsourcing-based downtime tracking website Down Detector reports a major spike in reported problems at around 10:30am IST, and its live outage map at the time of writing this article showed error reports from several parts of the world, including the US, India, Europe, and Japan.

70 percent of the issues being reported are being faced by Twitter website users, while 21 percent are report issues via the Android app, and 8 percent are reporting issues via the iPad app, Down Detector indicates.

The micro-blogging service going down follows recent outages by Facebook, Messenger, and WhatsApp. The wide use of these services ensures that when they go down, there is much outrage and frustration voiced by users. Are you facing issues with Twitter? Let us know in the comments below.

Twitter Users Experiencing Issues in Several Parts of the World
 
 

