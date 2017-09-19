Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

19 September 2017
Twitter Fills Out Product Team With Sriram Krishnan, Former Facebook and Snap Executive

Micro-blogging website Twitter has hired Indian-born Sriram Krishnan, a former top executive from Facebook and Snap, as its Senior Director of Product.

"I'm going to be joining Twitter and become a part of #theflock to work with the fantastic product team there," Krishnan tweeted.

A well-known product executive around Silicon Valley, Krishnan has primarily focused on ad technology.

"So so so so so so excited to have you Sriram! Welcome home," tweeted Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey late on Monday.

"At Facebook, he helped build the company's ad network, Audience Network; at Snap, he helped build out the company's ads API," Recode reported on Tuesday.

Starting October 2, he will be responsible for core features inside the main app, including timeline, direct messaging and search.

Krishnan will report to Keith Coleman, Twitter's Vice President of Product.

Krishnan left Facebook in February 2016 to help lead advertising efforts at Snapchat's parent company Snap. He quit Snap in February.

At Facebook, he led "Facebook Audience Network" to take on Google.

Tags: Twitter, Social, Twitter India
