Twitter for Apple TV Update Brings Support for Live 360-Degree Videos

 
25 May 2017
Twitter for Apple TV Update Brings Support for Live 360-Degree Videos

Photo Credit: @Twitter

Highlights

  • Update adds support for live 360-degree videos and Periscope's Global Map
  • Twitter is the first Apple TV app to support live 360-degree video
  • Users can use the Siri remote to move around a 360-degree video

Expanding its features for big screens, Twitter has updated its Apple TV app by adding support for live 360-degree videos and Periscope's Global Map.

The micro-blogging site launched a version of its service on Apple TV and other media player platforms last year in order to deliver its live video content on big screens.

Twitter has become the first Apple TV app to support live 360-degree video, TechCrunch reported on Wednesday.

Users can use the Siri remote to move around a 360-degree video to view its content from different angles.

According to Twitter, during the first quarter of 2017, there were 77 million hours of live user-generated video broadcast on Twitter.

Additionally, Apple TV users can explore the Periscope Global Map to find more user-generated content from around the world which also includes 360-degree live videos.

Apple TV users can avail these features by updating their Twitter app.

Separately, as 9to5Mac notes, Twitter has also rolled out new features to its iOS app that help it sync with the Apple TV. The first, is Allow this device to be discoverable on your network which lets users connect their Apple TV to their iOS device. This will allow you to view your Twitter account on your Apple TV and push desired content.

The second, Always allow this device and your Apple TV to connect automatically, will ensure that when Twitter is open on the user's mobile network, both devices will connect automatically without being prompted.

Written with inputs from IANS

Twitter for Apple TV Update Brings Support for Live 360-Degree Videos
 
 

