Twitter Dashboard for Businesses to Shut Down on February 3

 
12 January 2017
Twitter Dashboard for Businesses to Shut Down on February 3

Twitter is shutting down its Dashboard feature that offers businesses a set of tools to track tweets, access analytics and more.

Launched in June 2016, Dashboard will be completely shut down on February 3, 2017. However, Twitter has no transition plan for how businesses will access similar features going forward.

"Twitter Dashboard will be closing down on February 3rd. In the future, we hope to bring the best features from Dashboard to the broader Twitter community," Twitter Dashboard wrote in a series of tweets on Wednesday.

According to a report in TechCrunch, the product may not have had a large install base, though, which is why it was marked for shutdown.

"Twitter Dashboard was ranked a lowly number 432 in the 'Business' apps category on iTunes. The Sensor Tower says the app was downloaded around 40,000 times worldwide since its launch, and about 3,000 times in the past month," the report noted.

Twitter closed down Vine in October 2016 and said it would only maintain a simple camera app in its place.

