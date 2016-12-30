It's the end of the year and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has now acknowledged that a tweet editing feature is "definitely needed" by the social networking website heading into 2017. Even though Dorsey admitted in his posts on the website that the feature is required, he seems to be unsure about the implementation of the feature at present.

Jack Dorsey asked Twitter users on Wednesday, "What's the most important thing you want to see Twitter improve or create in 2017?" In response to this question, Dorsey received requests for an edit feature. In reply to one of these requests, Dorsey asked if the user wanted the edit feature for a limited time frame after posting the tweet or without any time limitation.

Regarding the editing feature Dorsey said, "This is our most requested feature (today & always). Mostly to quickly fix mistakes. Anything beyond would need to show revision history." When a user suggested that the editing feature can be made available exclusively for the verified users on the website, Dorsey hinted that if the feature is made available, it will be made available for everyone.

Even though Dorsey seems to be favour of introducing the feature, there is no guarantee that the social networking website will add the option right away. Considering that there are several complications associated with feature and that the discussion regarding it seem to be in early stages, it may take some time to make its way to the website. Further, we will have to wait and see what form it takes when it will be finally introduced to the social networking website.