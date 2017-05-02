Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Twitter Adds WNBA Games, News Shows, Concerts in Try for Live Viewers

 
02 May 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Twitter Adds WNBA Games, News Shows, Concerts in Try for Live Viewers

Highlights

  • Twitter has struggled to win a major share of online advertising
  • The WNBA will live-stream a regular-season game weekly on Twitter
  • Music-promoter Live Nation Entertainment will stream some concerts

Twitter is expanding its live broadcasting portfolio with 12 new offerings that include WNBA games, a 24-hour Bloomberg News network and a show about gadgets from the tech news website The Verge, the company said on Monday.

Twitter, which has struggled to win a major share of online advertising, planned to present its plans at a conference in New York City organised by the Interactive Advertising Bureau, a digital ad trade group.

Shares of the San Francisco-based company jumped 6.4 percent earlier on Monday to close at $17.54 after the Wall Street Journal reported on plans for the Bloomberg News network, pleasing some investors who had wanted more exclusive live content on Twitter.

The WNBA women's basketball league will live-stream a regular-season game weekly on Twitter starting this month and continuing through the 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons, Twitter said in a statement.

Twitter Now Has 328 Million Monthly Active Users in Strongest Growth in a Year

Other new sports-related programs will include a 360-degree video of the 17th hole at the PGA's Players Championship golf tournament this month, and a weekly, live Major League Baseball show that has highlights and commentary. Twitter is already showing one Major League game a week this season.

Music-promoter Live Nation Entertainment Inc will stream some concerts, beginning this month with a show by Grammy-winning country performers Zac Brown Band, Twitter said.

BuzzFeed News will broadcast a morning show on Twitter for an audience "that wakes up hungry" for trending tweets, and video news start-up Cheddar will stream an "opening bell" show each morning from the New York Stock Exchange.

Terms of the various deals were not disclosed.

Twitter Chief Operating Officer Anthony Noto said in a statement: "Adding these 12 new live deals tonight is a testament to the success of our only-on-Twitter experience, combining high quality streaming video with our only-on-Twitter conversation."

Reuters, a unit of Thomson Reuters Corp, competes with Bloomberg News in providing financial news and data.

Twitter suffered a setback last month when it lost a deal to live-stream National Football League games to Amazon.com.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Twitter, Twitter Live Broadcast, WNBA, Bloomberg News, The Verge, Twitter Livestream, Live Streaming, Social, Entertainment
Trump Signs Executive Order to Modernise US Government Info Tech
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
Twitter Adds WNBA Games, News Shows, Concerts in Try for Live Viewers
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

LYF F1S
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Now Lets You Pin Your Favourite Chats on Top
  2. Jio Accounts for Nearly 40 Percent of India's Broadband Connections: TRAI
  3. TRAI to Reply to DoT This Month on Reliance Jio Penalty Case
  4. Best Chrome Extensions to Block Ads
  5. iPhone 8 Mould Image Leak Tips Key Design Details
  6. Amazon Fire TV Stick vs Google Chromecast: Which One Is Right for You?
  7. Tecno i7 Review
  8. Sachin Tendulkar, Smartron to Launch srt.phone on Wednesday
  9. Has JioTV Become a Real Option for Cord-Cutters in India?
  10. 5 Things to Expect From Reliance Jio in 2017
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.