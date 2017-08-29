Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Facebook's 21-Year-Old Wunderkind Sayman Leaves for Google

 
29 August 2017
Facebook's 21-Year-Old Wunderkind Sayman Leaves for Google

Photo Credit: Michael Sayman/ LinkedIn

Highlights

  • Facebook hired Michael Sayman for an internship when he was 17 years old
  • At Google, he'll be a product manager for Assistant
  • Assistant is a top priority for Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Facebook hired Michael Sayman for an internship when he was 17 years old, and gave him a full-time engineering job at 18. Now, the wunderkind is leaving for Alphabet Inc's Google. He turned 21 last week.

At Facebook, Sayman was a product manager who helped the social-media giant understand how his generation uses their phones, advising on experimental products for teens and helping executives understand trends. At Google, he'll be a product manager for Assistant, a voice-based service built on the search engine's giant database.

Assistant is a top priority for Google Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai. The Mountain View, California-based company is working to embed the tool across a range of its own products and on other companies' devices, facing stiff competition from Amazon.com's Alexa and Apple's Siri. Google confirmed on Monday that Sayman was hired for the Assistant team.

Facebook discovered Sayman, who taught himself to make mobile apps at age 13, because he was using the company's developer tools for an iPhone application he created. Ahead of his internship, the company flew him out to meet CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He brought his mom. Sayman was still wearing braces when he became one of Facebook's youngest employees.

© 2017 Bloomberg L.P.

