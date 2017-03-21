Thirty-two percent of professionals in India land a new job through social networks that help candidates access information about companies, their culture and opportunities at their fingertips, professional networking website LinkedIn said on Tuesday.

The company also announced the list of top recruiting organisations in India that include communications products and services company Orange Business Services, cyber-security firm VMware, management consulting firm McKinsey & Company and business process management company Genpact.

"The job market today has transformed into a candidate's marketplace wherein candidates choose their employers, as opposed to recruiters choosing them," said Irfan Abdulla, Director, Talent Solutions, LinkedIn India, in a statement.

The top recruiters are ranked based on their effectiveness in attracting and hiring talent using LinkedIn.

"Organisations are restructuring their recruiting teams to work on building relationships with potential candidates and engage with them on relevant platforms. This move is creating an ecosystem where recruiters, organisations and job seekers interact for individual, professional and business growth," Abdulla added.

The top recruiters' list was compiled based on each recruiter's LinkedIn Recruiter Index (LRI) for the period starting January 2016 to December 2016.