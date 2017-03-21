Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

LinkedIn Says 32 Percent of Indian Professionals Land Jobs via Social Networks

 
21 March 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
LinkedIn Says 32 Percent of Indian Professionals Land Jobs via Social Networks

Thirty-two percent of professionals in India land a new job through social networks that help candidates access information about companies, their culture and opportunities at their fingertips, professional networking website LinkedIn said on Tuesday.

The company also announced the list of top recruiting organisations in India that include communications products and services company Orange Business Services, cyber-security firm VMware, management consulting firm McKinsey & Company and business process management company Genpact.

"The job market today has transformed into a candidate's marketplace wherein candidates choose their employers, as opposed to recruiters choosing them," said Irfan Abdulla, Director, Talent Solutions, LinkedIn India, in a statement.

The top recruiters are ranked based on their effectiveness in attracting and hiring talent using LinkedIn.

"Organisations are restructuring their recruiting teams to work on building relationships with potential candidates and engage with them on relevant platforms. This move is creating an ecosystem where recruiters, organisations and job seekers interact for individual, professional and business growth," Abdulla added.

The top recruiters' list was compiled based on each recruiter's LinkedIn Recruiter Index (LRI) for the period starting January 2016 to December 2016.

Tags: LinkedIn, Apps, Internet, India, Social
Facebook Pop-Up Helps Curb Fake News Sharing
Yu Yunicorn
LinkedIn Says 32 Percent of Indian Professionals Land Jobs via Social Networks
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Yu Yunicorn
TRENDING
  1. Why Reliance Jio and Airtel are Fighting Over Speedtest App Results
  2. Xiaomi Redmi 4A With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India at Rs. 5,999
  3. Xiaomi Redmi 4A India Launch, Vodafone-Idea Merger, and More: 360 Daily
  4. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Buyers on Idea Network to Get 1GB Data Per Day at Rs. 343
  5. Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+ Promo Images, Colour Variants, Earbuds Leaked
  6. Now, Buy Jio Prime Membership on Paytm
  7. WhatsApp Text Status Feature Now Rolling Out to Android Users Worldwide
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 4A First Look
  9. Idea Counters Reliance Jio Prime With Up to 12GB Data for Postpaid Users
  10. IRCTC SMSes Will Soon Look Just Like Tickets on Xiaomi Phones
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.