IndiGo's Twitter Account Hacked Twice in a Week

The official Twitter handle of IndiGo, a low-cost airline headquartered at Gurugram, was hacked early morning on Tuesday. Notably, this is the second time in less than a week that the Twitter account of IndiGo which goes by the handle @IndiGo6E was hacked.

IndiGo acknowledged the latest compromise in a Facebook post early on Tuesday. "Our Twitter handle has been compromised. For any queries & complaints, please reach out to us on Facebook/call centre, while we try getting this rectified at the earliest," the official post said.

Several users on Twitter noticed the Twitter handle of IndiGo being changed to @activevibezzz1. One of the users pointing out the change in IndiGo's handle tweeted, "Indigo's account is hacked and handle changed to @activevibezzz1." Another Twitter user wrote, "Had an active DM thread with @Indigo6E - they got hacked again - someone's changed it to @activevibezzz1." As with all cases where a Twitter handle is changed, the the verified tick was removed.

Last week, IndiGo had acknowledged a compromise of its Twitter handle on January 26. In a tweet, the company said, "Our handle was compromised @8:32pm on 26 Jan 2017. Our team is investigating the matter. We have taken precautionary actions." The tweet has however been deleted now.

The company reportedly filed an FIR for the previous hack and claimed that the @IndiGo6E was hacked from an Android device from Texas, USA.

Late last year, the Netflix US Twitter account which goes by the handle @netflix was hacked. Several mocking tweets were sent from the Netflix US Twitter account and an entity called OurMine took the responsibility. It's worth noting that OurMine is the same hacker group which has been involved in breaking into high-profile social media accounts, including Twitter's Jack Dorsey and Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg among others.