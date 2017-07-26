Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google+: The Very Few People Still Using It Really Love It, Says ACSI

 
26 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Google+: The Very Few People Still Using It Really Love It, Says ACSI

Highlights

  • Google+ topped the American Consumer Satisfaction Index's 2017 list
  • It was a largely failed attempt by Google to challenge Facebook, Twitter
  • Google+ has an estimated 111 million users

Google+ has topped the American Consumer Satisfaction Index's 2017 list evaluating how users feel about Internet social media companies.

Yes, Google+.

We'll let that sink in for another moment.

The results come from the ACSI's survey of 4,978 consumers, who responded over email. For those who don't remember the social network or didn't think it was still around, Google+ was Google's largely failed attempt to answer the rise of Facebook and Twitter. It launched in 2011, with a model that lets you create "circles" of friends with whom you could share different information.

It didn't take off for many reasons, including: its complexity, the fact that people were pretty set in their social media ways and Google's somewhat ham-handed attempts to require people to use it to comment on YouTube. Google eventually detangled many of its services, including YouTube and Google Accounts, from Google+, and it faded from the minds of most people who don't work at Google.

But Google+ did find footing with groups looking to make community pages, and now has an estimated 111 million users, according to Forbes- about one-third of Twitter, or 1/18th of Facebook. It's continued to work on the product for those customers. And that, at least in terms of customer satisfaction, seems to have paid off.

"Following the launch of new features and a redesign in January, Google+ posts a large gain, up 7% to 81," the ACSI's report said.

Google+ Uses Machine Learning to Display High-Res Images at Low Bandwidth

Google+ is immediately followed in the rankings by Pinterest, Wikipedia, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, Tumblr and LinkedIn. ("All Others" collectively rank sixth, in case you're wondering where your favorite network is.)

It's safe to say that's not how many analysts, or even users, would rank those social networks in terms of their success.

But it could indicate that, the smaller or more specialized an audience, the more you can do to focus your network to fit. The survey credits Pinterest's high ranking, for example, to " increasing site efficiency and search technology" as well as moves to make it easier to shop directly from the site. Those all address major user criticisms the firm has faced in the past, but that apply very specifically to its core users, of about 150 million.

For Facebook, the right path may not be as clear when looking for direction from 2 billion users.

The upshot of the report seems to be that if you want people to be happy on the Internet, you should go niche and really listen to your community. But that's not necessarily the road to broader success.

At least Google+ can throw the win in the face of those who've declared it dead several times. Just don't expect it to change much.

© 2017 The Washington Post

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Google, Google Plus, American Consumer Satisfaction Index, Social
Global Ransomware Attacks on the Rise, Says Europol
Google Asks US Court to Block Canadian Global Delisting Order
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Google+: The Very Few People Still Using It Really Love It, Says ACSI
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Vivo V5s
TRENDING
  1. Want to Book Jio Phone? Here's How You Can Order the Mobile for Yourself
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Reliance Jio's Brand New Phone
  3. Musk vs Zuckerberg: Tech Titans Wage War on AI Regulation
  4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 Set Go on Sale in India Today
  5. Moto Z2 Force With 6GB RAM, Dual Cameras, ShatterShield Display Launched
  6. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Unlimited 4G Data, Launched
  7. Nokia 8 Launch Expected at HMD Global's August 16 Event
  8. Jio Phone Confirmed to Be a Single SIM Mobile
  9. MIUI 9 Based on Android 7.0 Nougat Previewed Ahead of Wednesday Launch
  10. Xiaomi Mi 5X Set to Launch Today With Android 7.0 Nougat-Based MIUI 9
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.