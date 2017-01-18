If you may have forgotten, Google's social networking website, Google+ still exists. Jokes apart, Google is now introducing more than 50 updates to Google+ across Android, iOS, and Web, including Events. However, its old classic look will be ripped from the website. The new design that was launched in late 2015 will only be available starting January 24, while other major transitional changes are expected to happen later.

In 2015, Google+ went through a major redesign where Communities and Collections features were introduced. Although users were welcomed to use the new design, they could still use the classic style. The old classic design is now going away from the platform starting January 24. In addition, low quality comments will start becoming hidden from the posts. In case you want them shown, you'll need to click the 'See all comments' button.

Events has finally been brought on board the Google+ platform, allowing users to create and join events on Google+ Web as you have in the past. However, the Events feature will not be available for G Suite users for now. This functionality will also go live on January 24.

The new Google+ has also been adjusted to make the best use of the screen size and show less whitespace and more posts. Moreover, Google has also added a photo zoom functionality to photos on Google+ Web. Additionally, Google+ had earlier announced the use of new Rapid and Accurate Image Super-Resolution (RAISR) software which, through machine learning, which will allow users to see large high-resolution photos while using 75 percent less bandwidth.

"Just because we're bidding adieu to classic Google+ doesn't mean we're done working on the new one. Our aim is to make Google+ the best place to connect around the things you care about," the California-based search giant said in a blog post. Google is also welcoming feedback through the app and Web about its new design and features.