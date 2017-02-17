Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Facebook Will Let You Give Your Own Definition of 'Objectionable' Content

 
17 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Facebook Will Let You Give Your Own Definition of 'Objectionable' Content

Already facing flak for its censorship policies, Facebook now wants its users to define what is "objectionable", eventually empowering them to decide how much nudity and violence they are comfortable seeing, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a post.

These policies help a user understand what type of sharing is allowed on Facebook and what type of content may be reported to the social media giant and removed.

"The idea is to give everyone in the community options for how they would like to set the content policy for themselves," Zuckerberg wrote on Facebook's Community Standards policy on Thursday.

Mark Zuckerberg Lays Down His Long Term Vision for Facebook as a 'Global Community'

"Where is your line on nudity? On violence? On graphic content? On profanity? What you decide will be your personal settings. We will periodically ask you these questions to increase participation and so you don't need to dig around to find them," he added.

Zuckerberg also noted that for those who do not make a decision, the policies decided by majority of people in their region would be enforced.

Even in that case the individual would have the option of updating personal settings anytime.

"With a broader range of controls, content will only be taken down if it is more objectionable than the most permissive options allowed and Facebook will also block content based on standards and local laws," Zuckerberg noted.

To classify the objectionable content, Facebook will use artificial intelligence. The Menlo Park-based company wants to start with the cases in 2017.

"It's worth noting that major advances in AI are required to understand text, photos and videos to judge whether they contain hate speech, graphic violence, sexually explicit content and more," he said.

At our current pace of research, we hope to begin handling some of these cases in 2017, but others will not be possible for many years, the Facebook CEO noted.

Tags: Facebook, Social, Mark Zuckerberg
NASA Spacecraft Detects Organic Compounds on Dwarf Planet Ceres, Raising Prospect of Life
Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
Facebook Will Let You Give Your Own Definition of 'Objectionable' Content
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
TRENDING
  1. Reliance Jio 4G Download Speeds Lagged Behind Big 3 in January: TRAI Data
  2. Nokia 3310 Concept Video Shows What a Modern Avatar Could Look Like
  3. Nokia's MWC 2017 Launch Event: Here's Everything We Know So Far
  4. Manu Kumar Jain Is Now a Vice President at Xiaomi
  5. Xiaomi Redmi 5 Specifications, Image Leaked
  6. Apple Said to Begin Manufacturing in India With iPhone SE
  7. Xiaomi MIUI 8.2 Global Stable ROM Starts Rolling Out to Eligible Devices
  8. Read Google CEO Pichai's Reply to 7-Year-Old Girl's Job Application
  9. Mark Zuckerberg Lays Down His Long Term Vision for Facebook
  10. High-Quality Graphene Created Using Soybean
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.